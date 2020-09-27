openDemocracyUK

The fiendishly difficult but rather informative Test and Trace quiz

How much do you actually know about England's COVID-19 test and trace system?

27 September 2020
Graffiti in Rio de Janeiro
Allan Carvalho/NurPhoto/PA Images

As confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK rise and rise the system for testing and tracing people with the virus has never been more vital in controlling the spread of the virus.

Yet despite how important a functioning test and trace system is to the country there's very little information available on the organisations involved in running the English system - especially the private organisations that have been handed multi-million pound contracts by the government without timely public disclosure or competition.

In fact it's so complicated, sometimes it seems even the government doesn't know who is doing what.

Now, you can test your knowledge of the Test and Trace system to see how much you know. Enjoy.

