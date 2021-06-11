The DUP’s first minister nomination could return Northern Ireland to crisis

After deposing outgoing Northern Irish first minister Arlene Foster in a brutal coup, all eyes have been on Edwin Poots. In the three weeks since his election as the DUP’s leader, the party has been embroiled in controversy. Resignations, infighting and, in recent days, the removal of every Foster loyalist from the Northern Ireland Executive paint a messy picture. A change of leadership was supposed to unite the party. Instead, the DUP seems more divided than ever.

When Foster resigns on 14 June she won’t be replaced by Poots. He doesn’t want the position. Instead, the next first minister is expected to be Paul Givan, a Poots loyalist and a staunch conservative. At 39, he could be the youngest first minister in Northern Ireland’s history.

Givan, Poots and Foster are all bound together by a long thread. It runs through the Renewable Heating Incentive scandal (RHI), to Brexit, to now. Givan’s elevation says everything about the DUP and the path the party has chosen to go down. His appointment could spell trouble, not only for the DUP, but for progressives and Northern Ireland as well.

One glib email

The email went out the night before Christmas Eve in 2016.

“Because of efficiency savings, the department will not be providing the Líofa bursary scheme in 2017. Happy Christmas and Happy New Year.”

The department in question was the Department for Communities in the Northern Ireland Assembly. Its minister, Paul Givan.

Across the island of Ireland, young people travel to Irish-speaking areas (Gaeltachts) to learn the language at summer colleges. The Líofa bursary helps working-class students with the cost. That evening, it was taken away in one glib email.

Givan’s decision to withdraw the bursary was, for Sinn Féin, another example of Unionist arrogance and disdain towards the Irish language. It spoke to a wider feeling within the party that the institutions weren’t working. A few weeks prior, parties in the Northern Ireland Assembly had tried to remove Foster from office due to the RHI scandal.