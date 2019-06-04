Theresa May heard but did not heed Brexit’s call for a fairer Britain

Announcing that she would step down as Britain’s prime minister on June 7, Theresa May mournfully said, “I have striven to make the United Kingdom a country that works not just for a privileged few, but for everyone. And to honour the result of the EU referendum.”

May was right on the diagnosis. The Brexit vote called for two apparently distinct tasks: making Britain work for all and exiting from the EU. Each task demanded a decisive break from overpowering narratives that place blinkers on policymakers in Britain – and, indeed, in all western democracies.

But May remained a prisoner of those worn and dysfunctional narratives, and helplessly repeated the same mantras for three years.

Patronizing mantras avoid hard policy choices

On June 30, 2016 – a week after the Brexit vote – she crafted signature words to launch her prime ministerial bid. “We need a bold, new, positive vision for the future of our country – a vision of a country that works not for a privileged few but for every one of us.”

In October that year, at the Tory Party conference, newly elevated as prime minister, she said in striking cadence, “The Government I lead will be driven not by the interests of a privileged few, but by the interests of ordinary, working-class families. People who have a job, but don’t always have job security. People who own their own home, but worry about paying the mortgage. People who can just about manage, but worry about the cost of living and getting their kids into a good school.”

May instinctively understood the message of anxiety. The referendum was officially on Britain’s relationship with the EU, but UK citizens used the opportunity to plead for a fair shot at the future. More starkly than in any national election, the Brexit referendum revealed a fractured geography of regions. In large parts of the country, struggling parents could not expect a better life for their children; elsewhere, citizens enjoyed great prosperity and the luxury of optimism.

Former prime minister and Labour Party leader Gordon Brown agreed with May’s interpretation of the referendum result. British manufacturing, unable to face Asian competition, had “collapsed,” he said; industrial towns had “hollowed out,” leaving semiskilled workers “on the wrong side of globalisation.”

Making matters worse, May’s predecessor, David Cameron, aided by his chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne, had pursued a mindless austerity, heaping more indignity on the forsaken regions, depriving them of investment and hope.

Thus, for large numbers of British citizens, the EU single market and the failure of successive UK governments to address their economic anxiety created a toxic mix. All economists agree that more trade increases national prosperity. Equally, however, all economists agree that trade creates winners and losers. The policy advice, robotically repeated but never practiced, is straightforward: open borders to trade and protect the vulnerable. The advice to protect has become more urgent ever since low-wage China and Eastern European nations have joined the globalization race.

Soothing words

The Brexit vote is historically important, not because it questioned the principle of economic integration, but because it vividly highlighted the anger of those who have been left behind. The blame for that anger falls primarily not on the EU but on successive UK governments. But far too many European citizens correctly see the EU as the crystallization of an ideology that weakens the protections of the vulnerable by emphasizing fiscal austerity and promoting policies that make the firing of workers easier.

“No more!” was the message of the Brexit vote. Theresa May heard the call for a fairer Britain. But she believed she could get away with more soothing words.