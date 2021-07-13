Tyrone Mings is right about Priti Patel: she emboldened the worst of us

Racism and belief in white supremacy start at the top. While those sending messages of hate on social media should be held accountable for their actions, we also have to look at our leaders. Those in power have consistently set the tone by giving racists the green light to unleash their hatred unto anyone who isn’t ‘British enough’. Asylum seekers, Black Lives Matter activists and now football players: our leaders continue to perpetuate the idea that acceptance in this country is conditional.

The abuse directed at Saka, Rashford and Sancho exposes a wider societal problem. Migrant, Black and brown people are often made to feel like they need to meet high thresholds in order to belong in this country. Being a minority in England means you will not be accepted unless you are visibly successful or useful in some way. To make a mistake is to open yourself to dehumanisation, where you are treated with contempt or violence. As soon as Saka missed the penalty, he was flooded with abuse including: “Go back to Nigeria.”

This situation offers another opportunity for those who so vehemently criticised taking the knee to understand why protests against anti-racism are necessary. Part of the problem is that there is a culture of denial when it comes to racism in England. Not every England fan is a racist, but it is not enough to stop there. The main issue is the culture of intolerance that exists around us. We live in a society that has emboldened people to send racial abuse on social media, to harass Black and brown people, and to gaslight us into thinking that the UK is not institutionally racist. Our government is culpable. It is not enough to blame this behaviour on a ‘few bad apples’ and move on after a short period of outrage.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said that Boris Johnson had failed the test of leadership. He also claimed that anyone racially abusing the players “is a disgrace and doesn’t represent us at all”. But these people do represent us. They represent the worst of us. To consider this an isolated incident involving a small minority of fans would be a lie. There are good, decent people who wholly condemn the actions of racist fans, but unless the wider culture of intolerance is addressed, when will we see change?