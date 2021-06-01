What Boris Johnson’s new allies tell us about ‘Global Britain’

Pity Boris Johnson. The fabled bon vivant has not had many opportunities to entertain in recent months. The pandemic has meant that foreign visitors have been thin on the ground. That changed last Friday when Johnson hosted Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán.

Orbán was just the second EU leader invited to Downing Street since Brexit – and he’s not exactly an obvious choice for a powwow. A fierce critic of US president Joe Biden, an ally of China, Russia and Belarus and a proponent of the far-Right ‘great replacement’ theory, Orbán is hardly a mainstream European leader. The party he leads, Fidesz, has been kicked out of the centre-right grouping in the European Parliament.

So why invite Orbán to Downing Street at all? Some suggested Johnson hoped to learn some populist tricks from a man who has described migrants as “a poison” and waged a lengthy, high profile campaign against George Soros that reeks of anti-Semitism.

But the real story of the Hungarian’s trip to Downing Street is less about Johnsonian populism and more about the reality of Brexit Britain. Almost five years on from the 2016 referendum, what Global Britain means is starting to become apparent. And it isn’t pretty.

Behind the bromides about “opening up to the world”, Britain is left cosying up to autocrats and scrambling to sign trade deals that look set to improve life for the rich with little benefit for the rest of us. Meanwhile, the government has slashed billions from the UK’s international aid budget.

Even Downing Street struggled to justify Orbán’s invitation to do what so many eastern European oligarchs have done before him: launder his reputation in a swanky London postcode. A British government spokesperson criticised previous comments the Hungarian prime minister had made about “Muslim invaders”– but also said that the visit was “vital” for the UK’s security and prosperity.

Welcome to the near future, where a state of fewer than ten million people led by a kleptocrat is “vital” to British prosperity. It was briefed that the main reason for the invite was because Orbán asked to come, but that only underscores the weakness of Britain’s international standing.

Of course, there is more than a whiff of Orbánism about Johnson’s rule. Like his truculent Hungarian counterpart, Johnson has reversed electoral reform to cement his party’s grip on power – English mayoralties will soon be decided by first-past-the-post – and merrily whips up distracting culture wars at home and abroad. (A naval battle with France, anyone?) Johnson would baulk at Orbán’s language about building an ‘illiberal democracy’ but will happily attack academic freedom in British universities.

Orbán might even look enviously at the leeway that Britain’s ‘good chaps’ system of parliamentary governance gives Johnson. Shortly after the two leaders grinned for the photographers on Friday afternoon, the prime minister’s independent advisor on ministerial standards reported that there was no conflict of interest in a Tory donor paying for the renovation of Johnson’s Downing Street flat.

Lord Geidt, who made the ruling, was appointed by the prime minister. He can authorise an investigation only with Johnson’s say-so. That’s a pretty generous definition of the ‘independent’ in the lord’s job title.