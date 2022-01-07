What is UK government hiding on WhatsApp? We have no idea – that’s the problem

It’s a day ending in a ‘y’, so Downing Street is facing allegations of corruption.

This one’s a reprise of last year’s ‘loaded Lord secretly pays for deluxe refurb of the PM’s flat’ scandal – £840-a-roll wallpaper and all.

If you missed it, Boris Johnson tried to cadge thousands from one Lord Brownlow, a Tory donor, by slagging off Number 10, which was a “bit of a tip”, according to the prime minister.

This is nothing you haven’t seen before, right?

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

But scrape back the gold wallpaper and you’ll find the mouldy plaster and stench of a darker story underneath – one with huge implications for our democracy.

Johnson’s pleas for cash appear to have taken place over a single private chat service: WhatsApp. And, if you care about the health of your democracy, that should worry you.

Messages on apps such as WhatsApp or Signal can be set to automatically delete, either immediately after a conversation or after a set period. And, once they’ve been deleted by both the sender and recipients, that’s it – they’re gone for good. The government should be archiving key messages of decisions, but it’s not.