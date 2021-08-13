Will the SNP use its powers to halt exploitation of the Cambo oil field?

Surely there can be no deal between the Scottish National Party and the Greens if the exploitation of the Cambo oil field, west of Shetland, is allowed to go ahead?

In May’s Scottish parliamentary elections, the SNP won by far the biggest number of seats, but fell just short of a majority. After the election, Nicola Sturgeon announced that she was entering negotiations with the Scottish Greens, which, on the back of their best-ever results, had eight MSPs.

On 28 August, the result of these negotiations will be put to an extraordinary general meeting of the Scottish Greens, where the party’s members will decide whether or not to accept whatever deal the SNP has negotiated with their party’s leadership. There has been much speculation that the proposed partnership would be similar to that between the New Zealand Greens and Jacinda Arden’s Labour, where the Greens get a minister or two but aren’t bound into a full formal coalition.

In the middle of these discussions, events in the rough oceans west of Shetland transformed those conversations. Or they should have done.

We win on government secrecy! We’ve just won a three-year transparency battle against Michael Gove’s department. Can you help us keep fighting government secrecy? Donate now

For 20 years, a string of oil companies has been slowly progressing exploration of the Cambo oil field, which they were granted licences to explore in 2001. And finally, this summer, they reached the point of applying to the UK’s Oil and Gas Authority for consent to proceed with extraction.

While the British state is doling out licences to suck combustible fossils from the bed beneath the North Sea every few months, this case is extraordinary. There are around 800 million barrels of oil in the field in question. Burning it all would produce around ten times Scotland’s current annual carbon emissions. For Greens, fiddling around with domestic transport or energy policy while allowing Cambo’s oil to burn is surely unacceptable.

Officially, the power to allow oil company Siccar Point to proceed lies with the UK government – the Oil and Gas Authority sits within the British rather than the Scottish government. But this doesn’t mean that the SNP is powerless.