Political triplets of New Democracy

History shows that a populist dictatorial leader, bathed in mass adoration, leaves a trail of lasting damage to the nation. But why blame the leader alone? A leader is produced by the people and Indians today have come to need and appreciate a leader who can talk tough and rough. They are willing to let civil liberties be diminished for the sake of imagined security. Just as had happened in America.

V S Naipaul once remarked with contempt that only a peasant society needs a “strong leader”. Modi understands Indians and India’s social fault lines very well. He publicised his impressive chest size. He thundered that he would kill the enemies by “entering their homes”. This was seen as a reference to Pakistani terrorists. But then in the new India, popular imagination has also conjured up internal enemies who can be defeated only by a virile leader. During Modi’s first parliamentary election campaign, many voters told this reporter that Modi as the Prime Minister would fix “them”! “Them” meant the newly-minted “Other”.

As to the external enemy, the Indian TV channels are making a concerted move to raise a generation of Pakistan-haters. Modi, unlike Margaret Thatcher, did not have to win a war, but an eve-of-the-poll surgical strike against Pakistan in response to a terror attack in Kashmir handed him an outstanding poll victory. The Prime Minister’s announcement of that surgical strike to screaming “nationalist” TV channels enthused the rowdies to test out on the streets an individual’s love for his nation by making him shout slogans hailing the motherland.

War cries

India has caught up only now with such dangerous global trends that have surfaced much earlier in some mature democracies. Those nations had fits of mass fantasy that distorted the political culture. Nationalism and faux nationalism were promoted there not just by the leader’s clarion call but also by an enslaved media and the film industry.

India’s case is not unusual. A British Conservative leader once called for the “cricket test” to certify the citizen’s loyalty to his nation. He specified that only the national team should be cheered by Britons of Indian or Pakistani origin! In India today there would be uncontrollable mob violence on the cricket ground even if one spectator is caught cheering the Pakistani team! In Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s Britain, there were some reminders of the jingoistic pantomime of the Victorian Music Hall. British journalist-writer Philip Norman highlighted the impact of Thatcher’s conduct during the Falklands war and its marketing. “Even the football thugs who smash up Europe carry Union Jacks and evidently believe, in some addled part of their brains, that they are ‘an army… doin’ it like Maggie done it in the Falklands’.”

In India not thugs but normal young men regularly form vigilante groups in order to protect cows or Gods or girls through violent street action. The self-styled nationalists are constantly fighting the “anti-national” elements. Many mob attacks result from social media rumours spread intentionally by miscreants of one community or the other. An independent and still-sane TV anchor keeps warning his viewers against raising a generation of murderers.

Anyone saying that cow protection should not be used as an excuse for mob-lynching is called anti-national, anti-Hindu and worse. Millions have viewed an uploaded musical video in which against the backdrop of Lord Ram’s image, a saffron-clad group sings that those who do not say “Victory to Shri Ram” should be buried alive. One BJP leader perhaps kinder showed some kindness towards an eminent film-maker when he only asked him to migrate to the moon! Another BJP spokesman said in a TV studio that such people never object to an Islamic terrorist organisation using the name of the Prophet. He could have cited the war cries of the Christian Crusaders in an earlier century!

Mass envy