Fighting for birthing mothers during the coronavirus crisis (video)

A UK charity gave us their insights on how birthing mothers have been impacted by the coronavirus crisis and how they're fighting back

Charlotte Threipland
26 August 2020

This video is part of our series The Unlawful State: Stories from a Pandemic where we lift up the voices of those whose lives are being disproportionately affected by the coronavirus crisis and hear stories of how civil society are responding. Click here for more.

