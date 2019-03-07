What next for justice?

Review of financial eligibility

It has been estimated that as few as 20% of people are now eligible for civil legal aid, down from 80% in 1980 and 53% in 1998. Research last year for The Law Society found that the legal aid means test "is set at a level that requires many people on low incomes to make contributions to legal costs that they could not afford while maintaining a socially acceptable standard of living".

Surely we cannot have a justice system which works for everyone while the vast majority of the population are not eligible for legal aid. At the moment, it is a two-tier system which works for the few, not the many.

The promise by the Ministry of Justice to "complete a comprehensive review of the legal aid eligibility regime" by summer 2020 is therefore welcome, if long overdue. If legal aid is to live up to its founding principles – set out in the Rushcliffe Report of May 1945 – it must not only be available to those who are normally classed as poor, but should include people of "small or moderate means".

Pilot of early legal advice in social welfare law

In its legal support action plan, the Ministry of Justice commits to "bring forward proposals to pilot and evaluate the expansion of legal aid to cover early advice in a specific area of social welfare law" by autumn 2019. The erosion of access to publicly-funded early advice has been among the most detrimental effects of LASPO, widely considered to be a false economy which leads to greater costs elsewhere.

There is, however, a flaw in the government's proposal which will be obvious to those who work in social welfare law: issues with debt, benefits, employment and housing are all connected and tend to 'cluster'. Debt and housing problems do not often occur in isolation, associated as they are with a person's income from employment and/or benefits.

The Ministry of Justice should therefore include the different complementary areas of social welfare law in its pilot, rather than simply one specific area. Crucially, the government must listen to the experts in early advice, including the Law Centres Network, Citizens Advice and the wider advice sector, when designing and evaluating the pilot.

Review of criminal legal aid fee schemes

Disputes about remuneration for criminal defence lawyers have, in recent years, led to protracted litigation and direct action. One could argue that the pledge to "complete a comprehensive review of the criminal legal aid fee schemes and structures" by summer 2020 is an exercise in buying time while saving money.

Nevertheless, this review must be seen as an opportunity for criminal lawyers to engage with the government and make the case for proper remuneration to ensure a sustainable profession. Young Legal Aid Lawyers and other representative groups have been invited to join a panel of practitioners to advise the Ministry of Justice on this "holistic" review of criminal legal aid, and will use our voice to advocate on behalf of aspiring and junior crime lawyers.

Legal aid for inquests

At the same time as publishing the LASPO review, the Ministry of Justice also completed a review of legal aid for inquests. The government refused to introduce non-means tested legal aid for bereaved families for representation at inquests where the state is represented, continuing an unjustifiable 'inequality of arms' faced by many families.

In response, the charity INQUEST launched a campaign for automatic funding for legal representation following state-related deaths, holding an event in Parliament at which many families spoke movingly about their experiences at inquests. Richard Burgon pledged Labour's support for the campaign, while Lucy Frazer was unable to offer anything of substance from the government.

In this and the other areas referred to above, it is up to all of us to keep up the pressure and hold the government's feet to the fire. Until our society ensures equal and effective access to justice for everyone within it, our adherence to the rule of law will remain imperfect.

Please take a minute to sign this petition calling for legal aid to be more widely available.