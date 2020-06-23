Home: Opinion

Osman Kavala and the Snails: Watch, Enjoy, Share

The world’s first lockdown opera, ten minutes of delight against oppression

Anthony Barnett
Anthony Barnett
23 June 2020

It is not often that we can all do something when a great injustice takes place in another country. 

Everywhere millions of people are joining their voices and employing their creativity to oppose violence, injustice, and discrimination in their own countries. 

The #MeToo movement, Extinction Rebellion, the mobilisations for the liberty of Hong Kong, against the threat of Muslim genocide in India, and now for Black Lives Matter, together are changing the world. 

Not in a way that will be easy or quick and the resistance will be powerful. But the epoch of the populist ‘iron men’ has begun to meet its match.

In one country there is an injustice that symbolises the contest between hateful, polarising, elected despotism and truth and justice. The jailing of Osman Kavala in Turkey.

Kavala is Turkey's best-known supporter of culture. A philanthropist, human rights champion and bridge-builder to minority communities he has spent his whole life working for equality and respect for repressed peoples. He stands for the democratic and tolerant beliefs of probably now a majority of the population.

For this he is approaching 1000 days in Turkey’s highest security prison on trumped-up charges on the orders of President Erdoğan. 

Now there is a simple way for all of us to protest against his fate and demand his freedom. 

Watch, enjoy and share Osman and the Snails

It’s the first ever lockdown opera, ten minutes long, an international cooperation made when everyone was in isolation from COVID-19. 

I won’t spoil it for you by telling the story. The music is composed by Nigel Osborne. The production is by Opera Circus. The singers are world class. 

I’ve been friends with Osman since the 1980s. Two weeks after he was  jailed, in October 2017, I wrote in outrage about his innocence, sure that he would be released before now. 

But there is one problem in calling for Osman’s freedom. He is an organiser who works tirelessly for others. This means he personifies democratic, civil society in Turkey. But he is not a singer, or writer, or painter. The wider world cannot experience his voice, vision and example. 

Now we all can. By watching Osman and the Snails.

And every one of us who watches the opera becomes a grain of sand in the movement of support for his release. 

Watch it. It is musically a joy. Then please share it and help free Osman Kavala. 

How do we imagine a world after COVID-19?

What might democracy look like as countries emerge from lockdown? How will public health respond? What lessons from history have we forgotten? How will our societies and cultures change?

openDemocracy has partnered with UCL's Institute of Education to launch a student competition to find ambitious and inspiring answers to these questions.

Join openDemocracy on Thursday 25 June at 5pm UK time/12pm EDT for a live discussion on these and many more questions with some of the competition judges.

Hear from:

Lia Bote Biological sciences student at University College London, and the project leader of London COVID-19 Care Central.

Adam Habib Professor of political science, vice-chancellor and principal, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, and incoming director of SOAS University of London.

Hannah Marcus Assistant professor in the department of the history of science at Harvard University.

Adam Wagner Barrister, Doughty Street Chambers, visiting professor at Goldsmiths University, specialist advisor to the Joint Committee on Human Rights Inquiry into COVID-19.

Chair: Mary Fitzgerald Editor-in-chief, openDemocracy.

Read more

View all in Home
Had enough of ‘alternative facts’? openDemocracy is different Join the conversation: get our weekly email

Comments

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.

Related

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

Audio available Bookmark Check Language Close Comments Download Facebook Link Email Newsletter Newsletter Play Print Share Twitter Youtube Search Instagram WhatsApp yourData