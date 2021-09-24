Angela Merkel’s departure is an opportunity to fix the EU

It will probably take a while for the fact that Angela Merkel is no longer Germany’s chancellor to sink in. It is hard to remember life before ‘Mutti’. When she came to power in 2005, no one had heard of YouTube. iPhones didn’t exist. The global crash of 2008 wasn’t on anyone’s radar.

Merkel has been a beacon of consistency in a world that has bucked wildly from one crisis to another for over a decade, and she has become an icon of centrist stability in a time of extremes.

But while it’s true that Merkel’s Germany has been relatively stable throughout the chaos in European and world politics over the past 15 years – Europe’s instability has in part been fuelled by Merkel’s strict insistence on sticking to the fiscal rules that have dictated the policies of the Eurozone since its inception.

Current fiscal rules limit public debt to 60% of GDP, and annual budget deficits to 3% of GDP. These have been guiding principles for Germany during Merkel’s tenure – even though her reform-driven predecessor Gerhard Schroeder neglected them in the early 2000s, when the German economy required stimulus a decade after reunification.

This obsession with imposing the fiscal rules left the ‘PIIGS’ countries (Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece, Spain) in dire straits in 2008, leading to political upheavals that we’re still living through today.

‘Stability’ has also been shorthand for slow growth and a trade surplus that has been criticised by everyone from Donald Trump to the Ifo Institute for Economic Research, one of Germany’s most respected think tanks.

But during the COVID-19 pandemic, governments across Europe have thrown the rule book out the window with the introduction of the Next Generation EU packages. Now, a new question arises for Germany and the rest of Europe: is a ‘return to normal’ possible – or even desirable?