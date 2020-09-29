By bailing out vulture capitalists, Rishi Sunak has revealed his true priorities

Often these takeovers use what is known as a ‘leveraged buyout’ model, whereby the private equity firm borrows large amounts of money to buy firms after they have been refused loans by the banks. These so-called ‘leveraged buyouts’ are the bread and butter of private equity. Because they are often the last hope, they are able to acquire a failing company for a fraction of its previous value. Once private equity firms have control, they can then either invest further, or make further job cuts and sell off the company’s assets (often referred to as ‘asset stripping’).

Although the term ‘vulture capitalists’ is widely used to describe these firms, it is not particularly accurate as a description. After all, Bella Italia, Cafe Rouge and Las Iguanas are still alive – they are not merely carcasses. They survive on the high street, albeit in a more emaciated state, and with a venture capitalist’s axe ready to fall on them at any moment.

A more appropriate metaphor is ‘parasite.’ The Oxford English Dictionary defines a parasite as “an organism that lives in or on an organism of another species (its host) and benefits by deriving nutrients at the other's expense.” This is precisely what private equity does. It may try to keep its host alive, but if it dies, so be it. Off the parasite crawls, to find another host.

And there is another reason to call them parasites. Private equity firms are not only hugely rich, with access to funds that rival the big banks, but their model is based on racking up huge debts that are secured by the assets and holdings of the companies they buy over. By changing the rules to allow these companies to access emergency COVID funds, Rishi Sunak has effectively gifted bailout loans to companies that leverage more debt to bail out other companies. It may save some jobs, but the real gains are made by the richest investors. The chancellor is effectively using taxpayers money to pay off the broker. Those funds preserve this system of parasitical capitalism.

To top it all off, private equity capital ends up not being reinvested in the economy, but in a huge pile of cash, waiting for the next leveraged buyout. It was estimated the global value of this pile of “dry powder” capital in January this year was $1.5 trillion.

In my new book ‘Ecocide: kill the corporation before it kills us’, I argue that it is the particular form adopted by corporations that prevent our economies meeting basic human needs. This counts as much for the response to COVID 19 as it does for the future of the plant. The corporation eradicates the possibility that we can put the protection of the planet before profit. Indeed, private equity firms are key drivers in the acceleration of fossil fuel development.

The emergency funds committed by the Treasury to dealing with COVID-19 are in many ways unprecedented. For this reason, they must be more prudently used to build the long term jobs that we need in a truly sustainable economy.

Future generations will ask why this unprecedented effort was not used to transform the economy via a Green New Deal or develop an economic model robust enough to survive future pandemics. What will our answer be?

“Sorry, but our government chose to bail out the parasites instead?”