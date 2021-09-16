Canada’s elections: How the climate crisis is reshaping politics

Canada is on fire. On 29 June, Lytton, a small village in British Columbia, became one of the hottest places on Earth, hitting a Canadian record high of 49.6°C. The following day, the village burned to the ground, with hundreds of deaths in the region.

On 20 July, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Old Crow, Yukon’s northernmost territory, when temperatures hit a record 29°C.

Then, on 14 August, wildfire smoke resulted in Vancouver reportedly having the worst air quality of any major city on Earth. And now Saskatchewan, which is responsible for more than 40% of Canada’s cultivated farmland, is experiencing one of the worst droughts on record.

As Canadians head to the polls on 20 September, the climate emergency is rapidly rising up the agenda.

Recent polling suggests that the race is nearly tied between Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party and the Conservatives, led by Erin O’Toole – with the New Democratic Party (NDP) led by Jagmeet Singh trailing in third.

“This summer the climate emergency really hit home for Canadians,” said Caroline Brouillette, domestic policy manager at Climate Action Network Canada. According to AbacusData, more than 50% of Canadians are concerned about climate change.