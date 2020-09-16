Charles Mills: "There is an opening for a transracial class alliance"

ourEconomy

In the latest episode of ourVoices podcast, Charles W. Mills speaks to us about racism, capitalism, and 'the racial contract'.

16 September 2020
Charles W. Mills is a philosophy professor at The Graduate Center, City University of New York, and the author of multiple books – most famously 'The Racial Contract', published in 1997.

This conversation, between Charles Mills and ourEconomy’s Europe Editor, Laura Basu, delves into the concepts of racism and capitalism – dissecting the role of the nation-state, and asking what corrective measures are needed to achieve racial justice.

The relationship between racism and capitalism, and how to build a new, reparative economy, are the subject of an upcoming ourVoices documentary-style podcast episode, which asks the question: Is capitalism racist?

The full interview is available below, as well as on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Soundcloud.

