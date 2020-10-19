COVID-19 has exposed the UK's digital divide. It's time to invest in a full-fibre future

Digital connection has never been more vital. Much of the UK has been living under severe local restrictions for months, and many more areas are joining them. Fast, reliable broadband is now no longer a nice-to-have but a fundamental necessity. Indeed, the pandemic has underscored that communication rights in the 21st century should be built on a universal right to Internet access.

That is why the findings of last week’s National Audit Office report, ‘Improving Broadband’, are so worrying – and why we urgently need an alternative to delivering the UK’s digital infrastructure. The report – examining the decade-old 'Superfast Broadband Programme' introduced by the Coalition in 2010 – highlighted real improvements in broadband connectivity and coverage. However, far from meeting the government’s target of having “the best” superfast broadband network in Europe, the UK is lagging behind: it ranks only eighth, with 1.6 million homes and businesses lacking access to superfast speeds. Moreover, there are sharp digital divides in terms of both connection and speed by income and region: more than half of all of the UK’s 650 constituencies have below 5% full-fibre coverage, while just ten constituencies have coverage of greater than 60% and just 47% of those living on a low income use broadband internet at home.

Critically, the report found the UK network is no longer future proof, with efforts to build the next generation of digital infrastructure failing badly: it ranks 27th out of 28 European countries in terms of connection to gigabit-capable broadband (speeds of up to 1,000 megabytes) and only 14% of households have a full-fibre connection. This puts the country 35th out of 37 countries assessed by the OECD for the proportion of fibre connections in its total fixed broadband infrastructure. The future is being built, just not here.

Strikingly, the report stressed that multiple owners of broadband infrastructure competing to deliver to the network “did not translate into more competition or better outcomes for consumers”. This is particularly troubling because encouraging private investment via market-led competition – supported by billions of pounds of public subsidies – is the government’s preferred route to delivering the UK’s full-fibre network.

Yet a wholly market-led, for-profit model is ill-suited to building and maintaining vital infrastructure like the full-fibre network. This infrastructure is characterised by high fixed costs and economies of scale that make deployment unprofitable in rural or poorer areas and leads to underprovision. Indeed, deployment of full-fibre exhibits classic market failures: cherry-picking and digital redlining, the failure to deliver universal service without expensive public subsidy, and damaging short-termism. The sector also suffers from poor coordination of investment, with costly and excessive duplication of infrastructure deployment in profitable areas, and severe under-provision in others. As a result, the UK government’s own commissioned analysis found that delivering a nationwide full-fibre network via "enhanced competition" would be significantly slower and more expensive than by a monopoly provider; a CapEx cost of £32.2 billion against £20.3 billion.