To dismantle white privilege, we must tackle private property rights

In the US, since 1776, around 1.5 billion acres of land has been seized from native populations – an area around 25 times the size of the United Kingdom. The entire island of Manhattan was purchased for just $24 (equivalent to around $950 in 2012, adjusted for inflation). Once land was conquered, stolen, or purchased unfairly, very small proportions were then partitioned off to native Americans – for example, the Chehalis people had their five-million-acre territory reduced to just four thousand acres in 1864 by President Lincoln. The native American civilisation, which believed in the notion of sharing public goods and common ownership, were made tenants of their own land.

As Chief Crowfoot of the Blackfeet said in 1885: “Our land is more valuable than your money. It will last forever. It will not even perish by the flames of fire. As long as the sun shines and the waters flow, this land will be here to give life to men and animals. We cannot sell the lives of men and animals; therefore we cannot sell this land.”

Needless to say, in both the US and India (among many others, including Australia, many African nations, South America and Southeast Asia), this has had lasting impacts, with entire populations being disenfranchised and suffering from intergenerational poverty to this day.

Yet to white Western setters, the immense wealth-generating capability of colonial land-grabbing, and the seizing of public and common goods, was so attractive it became enshrined in the general mode of doing business – for both tangible and intangible property. In this way, wealth has been created, magnified and passed down across generations, reinforcing the white economic powers and privileges we see today.

This has now evolved into a system of privatising everything using patents and other legal instruments, thereby allowing even collective knowledge and creativity to be converted into private ownership. Multinational companies have even sought to patent indigenous knowledge and products.

In this manner, human creativity and endeavour are deemed ‘intellectual property’, with the primary goal of creating wealth for the owners irrespective of the legitimacy of that claim to ownership. One current example is Western companies’ refusal to share COVID-19 vaccination formulas with developing nations, overriding the health and welfare of billions of people during a global crisis for the sake of profit.

We need to reorganise our economies

Given our existential crises, these systems must be replaced if we are to create more just and equal societies. We need to dismantle white privilege because it perpetuates archaic notions of prosperity premised on private wealth creation – predicated on systems that are unfair and increasingly visible to a growing number of people in the post-Western world. This does not mean that capitalism – or the ways we organise our economies – must also be dismantled or abandoned, but it does imply that it is past due to reshape capitalism (particularly its approach to property) to be more just, equitable and sustainable. We need a contemporary way of organising our economies that is not reliant on ideas formulated out of exceptionalism, entitlement and exclusivity.

Take the Hong Kong property market, a product of the British colonial empire, as an example. The private property interests of fictitious persons – corporations who control a significant proportion of high-end property in the city – has created an extreme housing bubble. Locals are being priced out of their districts and are struggling to achieve home ownership – which is at a rate of just 49.8%. Meanwhile in Singapore, the government has implemented a model of high-quality, low-cost public housing that has resulted in one of the highest levels of home-ownership in the world, at 91%, where 80% of the population live in public housing.

To face the complexities of the 21st century, we must be open to discussing how core elements of modern capitalism were founded upon and created to uphold white Western economic privilege, and still do. We must also begin to design and implement fairer and more sustainable models that value common goods and common prosperity.