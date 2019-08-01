Envisioning the economy of the future: AFEP-IIPPE conference 2019

It's a sign of the times that academia is increasingly joining the movement to think seriously about capitalism and what might replace it. While in earlier periods of crisis many scholars thought it their role to engage in this way, during the 'Third Way' Blair/Clinton years of the 1990s and early 2000s - when I was a student - academic critique and visionary thinking about our economic system seemed to have faded, and it took the 2008 financial meltdown to re-energise those discussions.

This summer, around 700 academics, activists and artists came together at the University of Lille to discuss the biggest questions about our global economy. Organized jointly by two political economy associations - AFEP and IIPPE - the theme of the conference overlapped with ourEconomy's aim to promote new thinking about how to create economies that deliver a good life for everyone while respecting our ecological limits. The conference title: 'Envisioning the economy of the future and the future of political economy'.

I took the opportunity to interview participants, together with the founder and coordinator of IIPPE's activist and artist stream, Matthias Kispert.

We began by asking: 'What's the problem with our economy today?' Here's what they said: