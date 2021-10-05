Fixing the UK’s care crisis must be about more than government funding

How do we solve the UK’s care crisis? In recent weeks this question has returned to the top of the political agenda. Given the discourse surrounding the government’s proposed shakeup of social care funding, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the problem is lack of state care – and therefore that the solution is more of it. Improving state services is certainly necessary to support the 6.5 million people who are informal caregivers in the UK today, but the absence of sufficient alternatives is not the sole reason that most care is performed by family members. Instead, we need to pay attention to the underlying assumptions being made about care so that we can create a better informed and more effective policy approach.

Women are the default caregivers of our species. Frustration with this assigned role fuelled the 1970s women’s liberation movement, with women across the world calling for recognition of the value of domestic labour. Manifestos and pamphlets of the time advocated for the socialisation of domestic responsibilities so that women could have a choice about their lives, instead of being shackled to the home. It is obviously unacceptable to assign a role in life to someone based on their gender, but we mustn’t allow the question of who performs care, and the problems of sexism therein, to obscure why we perform care. Imagine this: tomorrow you get a call informing you that a parent is terminally ill. What do you do? You could call the council and, depending on funding, have carers visit them over the coming weeks. But do you want to continue going to work while strangers spend the last weeks of your loved one’s life with them? Maybe you could quit your job, but when?

Terminal diagnoses are a gamble – they might live six months or six weeks. Too much policymaking is done devoid of lived experience. When a real caring situation collides with your life, you may want to perform that care, at least some of the time.

In the UK, the discussion is centred on social care provision and the conditions of paid care workers. Both are important issues, but so, too, is our total lack of policies that respond to these love-based needs. For example, many countries such as Belgium and France have entitlements to paid carers’ leave. In Norway, parents of adult disabled children get ten extra paid days off per year and those caring for the terminally ill receive 60 days off at their full pay.

After tireless campaigning by organisations like Carers UK, the UK government finally consulted on carers’ leave in 2020. The government responded in September 2021 and confirmed that it will introduce the right to one week of carers’ leave. This will be helpful for many working carers who often use up annual leave to meet their responsibilities instead of having much-needed breaks. However, the government is introducing only an unpaid entitlement. This will prevent all but those with savings or higher salaries from taking advantage of the leave, and contribute further to the documented financial strain carers are experiencing.