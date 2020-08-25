ourEconomy

Gargi Bhattacharyya: "racism is a state-sponsored predilection to early death"

In the latest episode of ourVoices podcast, Gargi Bhattacharyya talks to us about racial capitalism.

25 August 2020
Gargi Bhattacharyya is a professor of sociology at the University of East London, and author of the book Rethinking Racial Capitalism. She has written widely in the fields of racism, sexuality, global cultures and the ‘war on terror’.

This conversation between Bhattacharyya and ourEconomy’s Europe Editor, Laura Basu, centres around the central question, “is capitalism racist?” - the subject of an upcoming ourVoices documentary. 

Here, Bhattacharyya begins by laying out the concept of “racial capitalism”, what it means, and how it differs from traditional liberal conceptions of racism, and anti-racism. 

Computer says no: can algorithms be fair?

Governments are increasingly using algorithms to make decisions that affect us all.

The UK’s exam result fiasco has shown how they can replicate discrimination and inequality. But the concerns are global and cut across healthcare, policing, immigration, child protection and more.

Does it matter who provides the technology? Who decides what data goes in, and when they are used? And do they have potential for good?

Join us on 5pm UK time on 27 August as we discuss whether algorithms are here to stay, and how we can respond to the challenge of algorithmic injustice.

In conversation:

Lina Dencik Co-director of the Data Justice Lab at the University of Cardiff, specialising in digital surveillance and the politics of data.

Gurumurthy Kasinathan Co-director of IT for Change, an international NGO looking at the relationship between digital technology and social justice.

Chair: Caroline Molloy Editor of openDemocracyUK and ourNHS.

