Gargi Bhattacharyya: "racism is a state-sponsored predilection to early death"

Gargi Bhattacharyya is a professor of sociology at the University of East London, and author of the book Rethinking Racial Capitalism. She has written widely in the fields of racism, sexuality, global cultures and the ‘war on terror’.

This conversation between Bhattacharyya and ourEconomy’s Europe Editor, Laura Basu, centres around the central question, “is capitalism racist?” - the subject of an upcoming ourVoices documentary.

Here, Bhattacharyya begins by laying out the concept of “racial capitalism”, what it means, and how it differs from traditional liberal conceptions of racism, and anti-racism.

The full interview is available below, as well as on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Soundcloud.