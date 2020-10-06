How can we build a British economy that is democratic by design after COVID-19?

With calls to “build back better” and numerous reports indicating that the majority of Britons do not want a return to the “old normal,” the COVID-19 crisis offers us the opportunity to break from an unsustainable present and unjust past towards a reparative future anchored in a purposeful, inclusive economy that serves the wellbeing of all.

Sadly, we are already seeing an attempted reversion to the status quo ante – prematurely moving to “rescue the economy” at the expense of public health, with bailouts for finance and the corporate sector and precious little for the rest of us. We can already see the austerity narrative creeping back into view and there is a genuine threat that the present crisis will bring a doubling-down of punitive welfare measures and cuts to the public sector. The result will be an economy with all the injustices, contradictions, and crises we had before, though even more ingrained, uneven and unstable.

But it doesn’t have to go this way. The present crisis could well be our last best opportunity to change course and to build a more local, generative, social and democratic economic system. The COVID-19 pandemic could become a moment of crystallisation, with citizens and governments working together to build a new social contract and a genuinely inclusive economy. This could be prefigured and sustained by the extraordinary rise of social solidarity and support for key workers generated by the pandemic, which could then snowball into a movement for deep and lasting political-economic change.

We must do everything we can to bring about this change for good. COVID-19 is likely to be only the first of many shocks to come in this era of compounding crises, in which the kinds of economic responses we have seen in the past will only further exacerbate economic inequality and imbalances. The good news is that solutions already exist. But we must work to ensure that the response to the crisis ushers in a new era of Community Wealth Building as the basis of new local economic transformation plans to create the kinds of democratic, inclusive and community-based economies we need – economies truly centred on collective wellbeing, local resilience, ecological sustainability and economic justice.