7 ways policymakers should respond to the cost of living crisis

4) Higher employment and wages don’t necessarily generate price rises

Few terms have been as influential in central banking as the ‘non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment’ (NAIRU), the lowest unemployment rate at which inflation is meant to remain stable. The theory behind this concept goes as follows: if unemployment is low, attracting and retaining workers requires employers to offer higher wages, the costs of which they subsequently pass onto consumers in the form of higher prices. Workers then demand even higher wages due to the rise in the cost of living, and, because the labour market is tight, employers give into these demands for higher wages, which prompts further price rises, and so on and so forth, resulting in a so-called ‘wage-price spiral’.

But the existence of a NAIRU is not borne out in the data, which shows no observable inverse relationship between the unemployment rate and the inflation rate. Furthermore, if it were true that the costs of higher wages were always passed on to consumers, the distribution of total national income between labour and capital would always remain the same – workers could never improve their situation relative to owners of capital. Historically, this has also not been the case. In reality, workers’ share of the economic pie increased over time in the post-World War Two era, until it changed course and went into secular decline from the 1980s onwards.

This doesn’t mean that a wage-price spiral isn’t possible, but it requires three main conditions: (i) a strong labour movement, such that workers can mobilise to win higher wages; (ii) a high degree of market concentration, meaning that companies have the power to hike prices without losing customers to competitors; and (iii) policymakers that allow market concentration to persist and fail to employ adequate tools to minimise price increases. Currently, we don’t have a strong labour movement, yet we do have small numbers of gargantuan companies dominating sectors such as energy, food, car manufacturing, technology, and banking, while policymakers turn a blind eye to abuses of corporate power. Countering fears of a ‘wage-price spiral’ should therefore focus on tackling excessive market power.

5) Environmental breakdown is ushering in a new era of intensified price volatility

Climate change and ecological breakdown are hurtling humanity into an era of profound instability and uncertainty in which prices will certainly not go unscathed. Even the pandemic-related inflationary pressures we’re experiencing right now can be attributed to environmental destruction, given that the emergence of COVID-19 was linked to the exploitation and degradation of natural ecosystems. Smaller-scale climate-related physical shocks are also increasingly affecting prices, as was recently demonstrated by pasta shortages due to a poor wheat harvest following record temperatures and droughts in Canada. Meanwhile, our dependence on fossil fuels is leaving us exposed to ongoing energy price hikes.

All current supply-side drivers of price pressures, such as shipping disruptions and geopolitical tensions, will be severely exacerbated as environmental breakdown continues to intensify. On the other hand, climate and nature-related shocks could dampen demand, countering supply-side drivers of inflation, but this would come at a major cost to human wellbeing and life. Moving forward, environmental policy should also be seen as inflation policy. If we fail to tackle the climate crisis and ecological collapse, price changes will be far from the worst of our worries, but they’ll compound the instability and the suffering.

When it comes to climate change, central banks have mostly focused on implications for the stability of the financial system, but they’re increasingly also considering how it relates to their price stability mandates. The Bank of England must now recognise that if it really wants to meet its objective for price stability over the medium term, the best course of action is to direct credit away from volatile fossil fuels and towards a stable source of low-cost renewable energy.

6) A wide range of tools are necessary to manage inflation and protect the vulnerable

Responses to inflation should view interest rate hikes as, at best, a last resort, and only if there is strong evidence of broad-based inflation driven by unusually high levels of demand. Barring that scenario, there’s a multitude of other tools and strategies on the table to address price increases. In the current environment, policymakers should consider a range of immediate, short-term measures to ease the cost of living squeeze, as well as more long-term structural changes to prevent a potential inflationary spiral.

In the short term, policymakers should focus on:

, for instance by further capping energy prices. Public ownership in key sectors such as energy, food and pharmaceuticals would also minimise harmful exploitative pricing and allow for new business models in line with a green and fair industrial strategy. Protecting the poorest by upgrading benefits or providing direct cash transfers to distressed households’ bank accounts, shielding them from price increases that are deemed inevitable in the short term due to rapidly rising costs.

In the long term, the focus should be on:

for environmentally friendly substitutes by stepping up public investment in, and redirecting credit towards, green projects and infrastructure. This would make consumers less dependent on, and therefore less exposed to, potential further increases in the cost of cars and dirty energy. Breaking excessive market power via stronger antitrust regulation, reducing firms’ ability to engage in exploitative pricing and lessening the need for price caps.

via stronger antitrust regulation, reducing firms’ ability to engage in exploitative pricing and lessening the need for price caps. Dampening demand among those who can most afford it, for example by taxing the wealthy, which would also help to avert climate breakdown and its associated price volatility.

There’s no single silver bullet for managing price rises, so all of these options and more should be explored in further depth if we’re serious about navigating and managing price increases in a way that supports people and planet. Expecting the base interest rate to do all the work is foolish, counter-productive and dangerous for the most vulnerable in society.

7) Multiple institutions are needed to implement these tools

​​We can’t keep placing all the responsibility for managing inflation on central banks. Instead, given that headline inflation figures aren’t very informative and most of the tools discussed above fall well outside the jurisdiction of monetary policymaking, we must challenge the very concept of ‘inflation targeting’ by central banks. History is replete with examples of monetary and financial authorities acting in support of industrial development rather than following narrow price stability mandates.

History also offers lessons on how other public institutions can be useful in combating price increases. For instance, President Roosevelt established the Office for Price Administration in 1941 and staffed it with 250,000 employees tasked with identifying and addressing sources of inflationary pressures. And in the UK, where ‘fiscal policy, propaganda, subsidy, legislation, and administrative regulation’ were all used as “weapons in British price control efforts” during World War Two, several ministries across government were responsible for monitoring and managing particular price changes.

It’s time to rethink the institutional arrangements dominating modern economic policy. Closer coordination between government departments and the Bank of England is urgently needed to control inflation and drive the transition to a fair, sustainable economy.