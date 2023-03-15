Jeremy Hunt’s first Budget was a mixed bag: bad news presented as good, traditional Conservative giveaways to the wealthy, and one rather lonely genuinely good new policy.

The government needed to step up and address our multiple worsening crises – the cost of living, the climate, and public sector services. Instead, Hunt did the bare minimum.

The chancellor began by trumpeting the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) new forecast that Britain will avoid a “technical recession” this year, with the economy shrinking by just 0.2% overall. Rejoice, just rejoice.

It is peculiar that so much of our discussion around the economy now hinges on some notoriously unstable figures. More usually, the OBR has been too optimistic in its divinations, and that optimism was certainly on display today. Its suggestion that inflation will fall dramatically to 2.9% by the end of the year, far lower than the Bank of England is forecasting, is likely to prove well out of line as another turbulent year of supply difficulties, worsening agricultural yields and geopolitical instability rolls on.

Help us uncover the truth about Covid-19 The Covid-19 public inquiry is a historic chance to find out what really happened. Make a donation

But otherwise, and despite Hunt’s trumpeting, the OBR predicts nothing good: a recession may now be avoided this year and next, but it reckons growth every year after will be worse than it previously thought. And most seriously of all, it thinks real living standards will still be below their 2008 levels by 2028, a full two decades after the financial crisis.

Elsewhere, Hunt followed through on Johnson-era Corporation Tax rises but sweetened the deal for Britain’s poor business giants with a generous new “full expensing” policy, worth £27bn over the next three years.

In principle, a higher headline rate for corporate tax, combined with a more sophisticated regime of reliefs that steer and encourage investment in critical industries and sectors would be an improvement on George Osborne’s policy of a low headline tax rate but limited reliefs.

But this new regime does not seem to offer that level of sophistication, acting as a blanket allowance for corporations to claim money back on their investments. And, presumably to try and fit inside the government’s own rather daft target for debt and deficit reduction, the new allowances will run for only three years – not long enough to have any impact on long-term investment, according to the OBR. It’s an expensive bung to major companies for no real gains, other than a chance of stoking up a small pre-election investment boom.