Mark Carney likes to talk green, but he’s just another agent of the status quo

Mark Carney, the rockstar central banker and heartthrob of global finance who assembled a Financial Alliance at COP26 yesterday, likes to stay busy. Since completing his tenure as governor of the Bank of England in March 2020 , the 56-year-old Canadian has taken on a glittering array of roles: UN special envoy for climate action and finance; finance adviser to the UK’s COP26 presidency; vice chair at Brookfield Asset Management, one of the largest ‘alternative’ investment companies on earth; and board member at Stripe, an Irish-American fintech firm. In December, Carney delivered the BBC’s prestigious Reith Lectures. In March, he published a book, ‘Value(s): Building A Better World For All’.

In Glasgow yesterday, he announced that coalition of banks worth $130trn had agreed to put climate change at the centre of their work – a pledge many have questioned, as it fails to include any kind of commitment to stop financing the extraction of fossil fuels, which the International Energy Agency says must happen by the end of this year.

All this activity serves a purpose. According to the Canadian media, Carney is plotting a bid for high office. In April, he confirmed his political allegiances by pledging to do ‘whatever’ he could to advance the incumbent Liberal Party’s prospects ahead of the Canadian general election, which was held on 20 September. Whatever he could, as it turned out, wasn’t very much. After an anaemic campaign, the incumbent Liberals gained just five seats – not enough to secure a majority – leaving the career of prime minister Justin Trudeau in gridlock. If and when Trudeau goes, Carney, who spent five years running Canada's central bank before moving to London in 2013, will be well placed to succeed him.

Suitably enough, at 522 pages, ‘Value(s)’ is part political manifesto, part ponderous meditation on the nature of modern leadership. Carney’s prose is a stodgy blend of self-help jargon and homespun prairie wisdom. “Remember,” he remarks on more than one occasion, “if something doesn’t make sense, it doesn’t make sense.” His premise is crushingly familiar. Market fundamentalism has wrenched the global economy away from its social moorings. Business needs to embrace principles – resilience, sustainability, solidarity, humility – that supersede the short-term demands of profit. Governments have a responsibility to shape a “fairer”, more “inclusive” economic settlement. On the major questions of capitalist reform, Carney is more Kamala Harris than Jeremy Corbyn. Monopolistic tech platforms like Amazon, he says, lie at the “heart of the new economy” and, far from being broken up, should be “leveraged” by states to promote an “artisanal” form of globalization.

Beneath the thicket of Davos euphemisms lies an argument about climate change and how it should be stopped. Carney’s chief insight on this front is green finance. The former financier views environmental breakdown as the “greatest commercial opportunity” of all time, capable of yielding “billions of dollars” in returns over the coming decades. Given the fiscal constraints faced by states in the post-COVID era, the historic investments needed to power a radical shift away from fossil fuels can be achieved only by the “rapid growth of private finance”, he writes.

This is a fantasy, however. Between 2015 and 2020, the world’s largest banks ploughed $3.8bn into the fossil fuel markets. At the start of 2021, private-sector spending on oil, gas, and coal production was expected to rise by 10% as companies recovered from the economic shock of COVID. And yesterday’s pledge doesn’t include a commitment to stop doing this. Carney’s vision of an environmentally sound banking system is further undermined by his role at Brookfield Asset Management. In February, Carney told Bloomberg TV that Brookfield had achieved net-zero “across its $575bn asset portfolio”. The company’s success, he said, reflected its “enormous renewables business” and “all the avoided emissions that come with that”.