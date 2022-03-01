Puerto Rico’s teachers’ strikes mark the latest fight against austerity

Faced with austerity, privatisation, and the further erosion of democratic rights, Puerto Rico is entering a crucial stage of political upheaval.

Last month, a coalition of workers, students and activists – led by primary school teachers – staged a series of demonstrations demanding higher wages. Galvanised by slogans such as ‘El pueblo antes de la deuda’ (The people before the debt), this impressive worker-student coalition is rekindling the movement that ousted Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosselló in 2019.

The recent protests come on the heels of the January approval of a debt adjustment plan by Laura Taylor Swain – a US federal district court judge overviewing the island’s debt as mandated by the PROMESA (the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act). Passed by the US Congress in 2016, this law – which allowed the island to file for bankruptcy – established the unelected Fiscal Oversight and Management Board (FOMB, also referred to in Puerto Rico as ‘la junta’) to restructure the island’s debt and finances.

Puerto Rico is a territory of the US but does not have real representation in Congress. The island sends one representative to Congress, called a resident commissioner, who may introduce legislation in the House of Representatives and serve on committees, in which they can vote, but cannot vote on the final passing of bills. The island’s residents do not have the right to vote for the US president.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

The new debt adjustment plan, which was hailed by Puerto Rico’s governor Pedro Pierluisi as “a new chapter in Puerto Rican history”, reduces a $33bn portion of the $73bn debt to just $7bn. The settlement also includes an immediate cash payout of $7bn.

Economists such as José Caraballo-Cueto argue the agreement will only lead to a future default. And critics highlight the fact that the plan was implemented without the forensic debt audit demanded by local advocacy groups.

Public austerity, private gains

The stringent austerity imposed by the FOMB has kept primary school teachers’ basic salary at $1,750 per month – which are considered poverty wages for a three-person household in the US. A recent report by the Center for Popular Democracy says that FOMB policies have resulted in 250 school closures.

Several weeks ago, however, Pierluisi announced a “permanent” wage increase for teachers to $2,700 a month, although there are doubts that the government can sustain the increase given the difficulty of defending the additional $180m annual expenditure against the cost-cutting agenda pushed by the FOMB.

In addition, Pierluisi questioned the low basic wage for firefighters, telling a press conference, “No one is obliged to be a policeman or firefighter,” implying that these workers should look for other jobs.