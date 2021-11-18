Pundits say British politics is undergoing a post-neoliberal shift. They’re wrong

Shortly before the 1979 general election, Labour’s prime minister, Jim Callaghan, warned of a “sea-change in politics” in favour of the anti-welfare agenda of Margaret Thatcher. Today there is much speculation of a similar ‘philosophical shift’ away from the anti-state, neoliberal politics of the past decade, a view reinforced by last month’s budget.

The past century has already seen two tectonic about-turns in governing philosophy. The first was the post-1945 social democratic experiment and the second was the Thatcherite counter-revolution from the early 1980s. It is this second type of politics that the pundits think is on its way out.

There is no question that COVID-19 has had a galvanising impact on the role of government, with elements of the pro-market, anti-state rule book being torn up in favour of an unprecedented, for peacetime, state response to support jobs and incomes, and a hike in public spending and levels of tax. But do these shifts herald a more fundamental change in direction or a mere political tweak, a temporary, pragmatic response to a national crisis? As Robert E Lucas, one of the Chicago-based high priests of the post-1980s market revolution, once observed, ‘we are all Keynesians in a foxhole’.

There is no better litmus test of whether we are set for a new governing paradigm and a better post-COVID society than what happens to Britain’s deep-seated social and economic divide. In the past four decades, a surge in inequality has been accompanied by a doubling of the rate of poverty. If a post-Thatcherite or post-neoliberal shift were now taking place, we would expect to see clear measures to counter these trends in inequality and poverty.

A vital plank of a more effective attack on poverty must be a major restructuring of the benefit system. Next year is the 80th anniversary of the 1942 Beveridge Report, yet at least three of his five giants – want, ignorance and squalor – have yet to be abolished. Despite a slight modification to the Universal Credit system in last month’s budget, Britain’s social security system is still mean, patchy and punitive. In some ways, the dark shadow of the Victorian ‘poor law’, more anti-poor than anti-poverty, remains a key driver of modern social policy. The number of people claiming welfare support is still lower than in most other European countries, while in the past decade, more than five million state sanctions were imposed on benefit claimants, two-thirds of whom were left without an income. At one point, the Department for Work and Pensions was levying more fines through local job centres than the mainstream justice system.