‘Repair is the reimagination of power’: Healing from the injustices of colonialism

Aaron White: We're deeply engaging with the concept of the reparative economy. We've been publishing a series of pieces examining how we can heal from trauma; what a reparations program should entail; and what alternative forms of social organization can teach us about this endeavor.

You both have written this fantastic book called ‘Inflamed: Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Injustice’, which offers some insightful paths to many of these questions. You both come from quite unique backgrounds, so what was the process of writing this book?

Rupa Marya: Well we literally got on the phone every day at five o'clock in the morning for a year and talked. Raj and I were highly effective over the phone through these daily discussions, debates and dialogues – and editing, writing, cutting, rephrasing and rethinking. It was a very beautiful process that was really held with a lot of care as we confronted our own dynamics around patriarchy, and settler perspectives – and questioning if we have a right to write these things.

It's been one of the most wonderful things to crystallize some these ideas that have been formless in my mind for about 20 years as a doctor – these inklings these intuitions, these hunches – and work with such a mastermind as Raj to bring together the social, the political, the economic, the historic, and the epidemiologic with the cellular and the microscopic.

And getting to connect with people within our circles of the work that we've done through the years and walking in solidarity with different groups who are doing wonderful work in care and repair already, and advancing new systems.

Raj Patel: It may seem as if we're coming at things from a different perspective – and obviously Rupa’s experience on the frontlines at Standing Rock and being a medical doctor, are vital to us being able to make this book happen together. But we understood that there's something wrong with the idea that food and medicine are different worlds. That this division that exists under capitalism – that food and the food system is on one side and the medical systems on the other, and never the two shall meet and so we have to reknit them together – that idea is itself the product of colonial thinking. Ours is the only civilization in which food and medicine are really quite distinct domains and for quite a lot of folk, and quite a lot of people in human history, food and medicine have been really not as hard to think about separately as we do these days.

AW: The book tackles a lot of crises. Can you diagnose the sickness – the inflammation – that the book discusses? And how is your book counter to liberal self help and individual guidance?

RM: Guidance like: oh, you just need to get a vaccine and then toss away your mask and we're all fine. That over reliance on individual solutions or just buying an electric car and climate change will just magically disappear.

We go down to the roots of understanding how we got to the place where we have wildfires in California in January after the highest amount of rain that we've had in decades. We got here because of a system of thought that severed humanity from the living world around us – from the web of life that supports our wellness. And that severance happened in service of advancing an economic social program that has infected the entire globe. That is truly the pandemic we've been living with for 600 years. And coronavirus is the latest iteration of catastrophe as is climate change, but there are several catastrophes that have been smoldering and burning for centuries.

And so what we look at is the root cause of those catastrophes. So instead of just advocating for more DEI training [Diversity Equity and Inclusion training], or more Black presidents, we look at what is actually causing the root of the disease which is what we identify as the colonial capitalist cosmology and how it insinuates itself into every aspect of our lives.

RP: I love how you use the word diagnosis, because that's something obviously really central to our project. Because when we talk about diagnosis, we're precisely not following the path of storytelling, in which the patient is both the locus and usually the cause of disease. Rupa has this fantastic example of the diabetic patient who comes in and blames themselves for diabetes, when in fact, it's really hard if you are living on SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] support and if you're trying to make ends meet and there's not enough money to be able to pay rent, pay for insulin and a good meal. To control your diabetes is incredibly difficult on a low income. And somehow that's your fault, not a structure and not a system in which the insulin manufacturers are making out like bandits.

The story of diagnosis is a sort of narrative art, in which certain subjects are pre-formed even before the patient doctor encounter. The idea of the hysterical woman or the uncontrollable Black man; the idea that there are these individuals who present themselves as part of a social narrative already so that the doctors job is to rubber stamp the way that that social authority works. That's the way that certain modes of diagnosis have tended to operate in the past. And that's precisely what it is that we're trying to undo. We're trying to do different kinds of storytelling – recognizing that actually, if the patient is this pre formed subject, and that subject is one that’s always been an individual, then already, we're limited in what it is that we can imagine ourselves doing to promote change, right?

That's why as Rupa is saying, capitalism offers us a few pretty basic and obviously stupid ways of tackling climate change: driving Tesla's, carrying tote bags and drinking through a metal straw, right? I mean, how is that going to solve the ecological crisis, it's not entirely clear. But nonetheless, these are the things that you as an individual can do. So you should probably do them. And yet to ask beyond that, what it is that you might be doing in community and in a circle – to imagine in fact, that the individual is not the locus of responsibility, but is the locus of change. That's a very different kind of storytelling when it comes to medicine, to food and to politics.

AW: In the book you devote a decent amount of space to the history of modern medicine and its connections to colonialism. Can you dissect this relationship?

RM: The colonial project was really enacted through the missionaries, the medics and the militaries – medicine played a role in asserting the dominance of colonial forces in other people's territories.

It was not interested in keeping all the native people healthy and optimizing their wellness. It was interested in keeping the colonizers healthy, so that they could continue to extract the wealth and dominate those people in their lands. When you really understand that, you're not surprised when you see that Black women have a 12 times mortality rate than white women in the postpartum period in New York City. You understand that, okay these are remnants of thoughts and understandings that have really shaped the structures of modern medicine today – part of the violences are embedded into the frameworks and the institutions and the way that the culture recreates itself.

When we think about words, like the ‘non compliant patient’, doctors interrupt their patients within 11 seconds on average of encountering them. We don't tend to think: is our patient the expert in their body through their lived experience in their own body with their disease? Doctors who focus on narrative medicine in history taking, can most of the time find out what's wrong with somebody within 95% of the time by just really listening and asking the right questions and listening to how a person reveals the story of their illness. And then asking some more questions about what's going on around the body. What are the sum of the exposures from that person? What are their histories, their ancestries? What kind of traumas are they carrying through generations? How is that impacting the cellular function of the immune system?

So all these things are much more intricately tied to the web of life around them. As a practicing doctor, we were used to thinking of the immune system as something that fights off invaders – again, like a very colonial us versus them dichotomy, this Cartesian Dualism that is really a part of our understanding whether it's in medicine, or how we address ecology right now. These enlightenment era fallacies continue to pervert the way we're able to understand what we're seeing in front of us. So those ways of seeing were how I learned about the immune system. But as we studied and read for our book, I started to understand that the immune system is actually our harmonizer with the world around us. So if the world around us is toxic and damaging, the immune system responds with damage, and trying to remediate that damage, sets off its own cycles of more damage inside the body which is registered as chronic sterile inflammation.

But if the world around us is in balance – ecologically, socially, politically – then the immune system harmonizes with balance. So to just focus on each individual and say, Oh, you just need juice and this probiotic pill and get some more exercise and sleep better – misses the whole point, because you can't actually get better health outcomes until you start working on the level of restructuring the world around our bodies. And that is not something any individual can do. That is something we must do collectively, and is happening right now collectively, and those are the stories that we have lifted in the book.

RP: One of the joys of having worked with Rupa on this book is now when I'm feeling a bit under the weather – I won't say I'm fighting something off. I'll remind myself that I'm learning to live with something. And that's important because its even the language of colonialism – for example Roman colonialism is right there in the word immunity. When the Romans were busy in the Mediterranean trying to figure out how to bring other cities into the empire but also to recognize that there was something special about the Romans, that they were supreme above other cities – they needed a term to denote the ways that folk in conquered cities were free, but not subject to the same duties as Romans were. And so the idea of numera, duties in Latin, was used to denote the civitates liberi et immunes, so free cities but immune, not subject to the same duties. And that language of straight colonialism from the Roman Empire is there when we talk about immunity – it's not the same as us. But the contours of not the same as us can be understood either in the sort of military metaphors or the idea of a police metaphor, or as the idea of an ecotone – a zone of different life forms coming together and encountering one another with valences that might involve danger, but also might involve mutualism and care.

RM: The concept of Ubuntu from South Africa, was one I learned when writing this book. The concept that I am because you are; that my wellness is predicated on your wellness, and so that by caring for you I'm also caring for myself. If we took that approach to the pandemic, we'd probably be in a far different place. But that concept of Ubuntu is very much relevant to looking at how the body responds with the gut microbiota inside of us so that we are healthy because of the way we tend our forests inside of us. If we ignore all the organisms around and in us that are totally necessary for our proper immune, endocrine and neurologic functioning then we will be unhealthy because of it. And that's why we see that the least biodiverse guts on planet earth belong to people who live in urban environments, constructed by colonial capitalism. The people with the most biodiverse guts on Earth, and also the lowest amount of chronic inflammatory disease are those people living very integrated in reciprocity with the web of life around them – so indigenous communities, hunter gatherer communities, small horticultural communities. There's wisdom in those ways that Western science has totally missed.