Revolution in the streets of Los Angeles

Mayor Garcetti’s ties to the LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Protective League PAC spent $98,879 to support Eric Garcetti’s mayoral bid when he first ran in 2013, according to the People’s Budget LA. Mayor Garcetti’s budget, which passed on June 1, initially allocated $3.2 billion to the LAPD before he agreed to cut $150 million – leaving the allocation still over $3 billion – which accounts for more than 50% of the LA general city fund. The overtime budget itself is more than housing, cultural affairs, animal services, and neighborhood empowerment expenses combined.

Although the protests are explicitly centered around police brutality, a political and economic critique is at the heart of the mobilization. As James noted, “a seed has been planted in the soil that is so nasty, we can’t just snip at the leaves.” The movement is about the law makers that have approved a budget that prioritizes fear and control over social services and community investment; it is about the judicial system that grants the police complete immunity of lethal force. According to Black Lives Matter (BLM), the LAPD has killed more than 600 Angelenos since 2012.

This immunity is not a new phenomenon – it is at the very foundation of the modern LAPD. To truly understand the significance of this moment for Los Angeles, one must examine the racist history and underpinnings of the modern LAPD.

Chief Officer William Parker largely shaped the current iteration of the department when he served at the helm from 1950-66. A media darling whose department had multiple television shows propping up its image, he is largely credited with the genesis of the department’s “proactive” approach to policing – cruising around mostly lower income Black and Latinx neighborhoods looking to spot crime before it happens. Parker referred to Black people as behaving “like monkeys in a zoo” during the Watts riots and attributed crime in the Latinx communities to them “not being too far removed from the wild tribes of ... the inner mountains of Mexico”, among many other racist tirades. He covered up for brutality cases and personally trained his eventual successor, Daryl Gates, who took over after a few interim chiefs. Gates molded the police force that led to the open destruction of civilian homes in the war on crack and the Rodney King beating and subsequent acquittals.

At the time of the racist zoo comment, the LA Times called it an “obviously unintentional but unfortunate remark.” This may ring familiar for present-day Angelenos who heard Mayor Garcetti attempt to excuse the current police chief Michael Moore, who said last week that George Floyd’s death was “on [the looters and rioters] hands, as much as it is on those officers”, before he tried to walk it back. Garcetti followed up by affirming his confidence in the department with Moore at the top, stating “I’ve known this man’s heart for decades. When I heard him say what he said I knew that he did not mean it.”

“Hey hey, ho ho, Jackie Lacey has got to go”

At the forefront of this renewed scrutiny into the LAPD, is the LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey, who has only brought charges on a single officer even though more than 600 killings by police have occurred during her tenure.

Like Mayor Garcetti, DA Lacey has been propped up by the police union, which has donated over a million dollars to PACs against her opponent – the more reform-minded George Gascón – in a run-off election scheduled for November. As a February analysis by the LA Times revealed, Lacey has benefited from more than $2.2 million in contributions from law enforcement unions, which she has subsequently defended, stating that “any proposal that prevents a union from actively engaging their members in the democratic process is an extremely dangerous path to go down.”