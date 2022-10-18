As the UK’s catastrophic cost of living crisis deepens, calls are getting louder for a ‘Right to Food’, which would mean the government and local authorities are legally responsible for ensuring everybody in the country has enough to eat.

Campaigners – who include charities, councils, politicians and trade unions – are urging the government to adopt new laws to provide universal free school meals and funding for community kitchens, as well as to reveal how much money it factors in for food when setting minimum wage and benefits.

The campaign also asks the government to take food security into account during policy-making – including in setting competition, planning, transport and in local government – and to establish a regulatory body to enforce the legislation.

A Right to Food must be a priority for the UK government – but it must not come at the expense of farmers and workers in the Global South. After all, the UK is not alone: the global food system is experiencing crisis after crisis and prices are spiralling.

Inflation is reducing the purchasing power of people worldwide. Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has compromised grain supplies to countries in Africa and the Middle East, which rely heavily on cereals from both Ukraine and Russia.

Climate change-driven droughts and floods in regions as geographically diverse as Brazil, Europe, India, Pakistan and the US have worsened an already concerning picture. Amid this growing desperation, speculators and commodity traders are driving prices even higher.

To address the root of these crises, radical measures are urgently needed.

This process must begin by debunking the myth of scarcity. The global food system actually produces sufficient food to feed the world’s population – but produces, processes and distributes it in ways that serve to concentrate power in fewer and fewer hands.

A handful of titanic corporations enjoy massive market shares in crucial sectors such as fertiliser production, animal and plant genetics, commodity trading, and retail – making vast profits from an unjust food system skewed in their favour. For example, just four firms control 62% of the global agrochemicals market, according to the Food Barons 2022 report from the ETC Group, a food chain research organisation.