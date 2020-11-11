Who should pay for the COVID crisis?

In turning these temporary measures into quasi-permanent measures, central banks such as the Bank of England had – albeit perhaps unwittingly – completely changed the world of government finances. The loans provided to the government by the Bank of England pay no interest (technically they do, but the Bank of England returns that interest to the government, since it is government owned), and it is broadly accepted by City traders that they will never be repaid, because central banks will continue to extend them indefinitely.

What is a loan that bears no interest and never has to be repaid? Firstly, it’s the kind of loan that everyone wants, and secondly it is not really a loan, but a gift. By repeatedly extending and increasing the size of these loans instead of repaying them, central banks have convinced investors and traders that these “loans” are in fact permanent. In doing this, they have ushered in a new era of government finances, where government spending can and will be funded by freshly printed money, “gifted” (although technically loaned) from the central bank. Economists used to call this “monetization”.

Competing ideologies of “government debt”

This has left us with two competing ideologies of how government spending actually works. Rishi Sunak’s story is still the official truth – the government’s funding comes from taxing and borrowing. Although some of that borrowing might come from the central bank, it has to be paid back, just like everything else.

MMT on the other hand comes closer to understanding the true situation, which has become an open secret amongst financial market participants: the money lent from central banks to the government will never be paid back, and is thus not “really” a debt, but pure monetisation.

These two very different diagnoses come with different prognoses. If government debt is “real” and must be repaid, then one can understand the argument that sufficient belt tightening is needed. This logic can be used to justify anything from the refusal to extend furlough to voting against free school meals for the poorest in our society in the middle of the worst recession since the Second World War.

The problem with this logic is that it is not borne out by the evidence. Whilst the government’s debt does technically exist, in reality it will never be repaid. This is supported both by history – not a penny of the loans taken out after the Global Financial Crisis have been repaid over a decade later – and by financial markets, who are willing to lend to the government for ten years at an interest rate of just 0.38%.

To pretend that there is an urgent need to pay the debt back either now or in the near future is simply untrue. At best, it is dishonesty. At worst, it is an incompetent misunderstanding of how the economy currently works.

The weakness of MMT

Is MMT the answer? It is true that, as MMT proponents suggest, there is scope for significantly increased government deficits, and much higher levels of government “debt” (if it is right to call it that). The COVID-19 crisis has only served to reinforce this, as countries all over the world have rushed to support their economies with huge amounts of newly printed money which, so far at least, has had few negative consequences.

But, as I pointed out in March, there is a reason why we don’t usually allow governments to fund their spending with newly created money. Even when that new money is used to support those desperately in need, as it has been used during the COVID crisis, it still leads to an increase in the amount of money in society. This can not only be inflationary, but if the new money ends up in the bank accounts of richer people, it also has huge implications for the level of inequality.

So far, the evidence indicates that this is what has been happening. Wealthy and high income individuals have accumulated cash savings, whereas poorer people have accumulated debts. The savings of the rich are already being channelled into buying stocks and properties, pushing their prices up, which will increase inequality. US stock prices have risen by 61% in the last eight months. UK house prices have been rising at the fastest pace in sixteen years, to a new all-time high. All this has happened despite being in the deepest recession in living memory.