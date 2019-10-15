Yanis Varoufakis: 'the only way of getting a hard Brexit off the table is by electing Jeremy Corbyn'

At this years The World Transformed, we caught up with some of the key figures in the movement for a new economy and politics.
In the grand finale of our exclusive series, Yanis Varoufakis speaks to ourEconomy about Brexit, the coming UK general election, a constitutional assembly for Britain, and his agenda of a new Bretton Woods, public investment banks and a universal basic dividend.
With huge thanks to Erik Ros who shot and cut the videos, Freddie Stuart, and the whole TWT comms team who let us use their studio.
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.