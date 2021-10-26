UK government’s pandemic deal was win-win… for private hospitals

At the outset of the pandemic, the British government struck a remarkable deal with the private hospital sector. Twenty-six private companies were enlisted to provide beds, staff and equipment to assist with England’s COVID response.

The multi-billion-pound plan was for private hospitals to provide “vital buffer capacity” to the National Health Service (NHS). The taxpayer would cover 100% of the operating costs of the mainly foreign-owned private healthcare multinationals, which would in return supposedly treat COVID patients, provide care when the NHS could not and redeploy staff to COVID hotspots.

In reality, the private hospitals provided almost nothing tangible in return for their money – and, a year-and-a-half on, the UK government has still neither disclosed how much this deal actually cost.

Our research at the Centre for Health and the Public Interest shows that the private hospital sector’s support to the NHS fell well short of expectations, that it received a government ‘bailout’ to help it avoid financial collapse and that it manoeuvred itself to a position from which it can capitalise on the demand for healthcare caused by soaring NHS waiting lists.

NHS data shows that the private sector cared for just 0.08% of the national total of COVID patients during the pandemic. The contract gave the NHS access to 8,000 beds in 187 private hospitals, but those beds were occupied by no more than one COVID patient a day for 59% of the first year of the pandemic. On average, the private hospital sector cared for eight COVID patients a day, between March 2020 and March 2021, while the NHS averaged 10,000.

Even though the government was paying private hospitals to treat patients who couldn’t be looked after in NHS facilities, NHS-funded activity in the private sector actually fell by 43% compared to 2019. Rather than stepping up and delivering more services, private hospitals provided 235,000 fewer elective procedures and 1.3 million fewer appointments for NHS patients compared to 2019. Equivalent NHS activity fell by only 21.5%, suggesting it adapted to the pressures of the pandemic better than the private sector.