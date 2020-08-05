Can the COVID-19 crisis be an opportunity for Canada’s migrant farmworkers?

Chris Selley writes, in response to calls from both politicians and farmers, “the federal government's COVID-19 ATM spat out 50 million-dollar bills to help Canadian farmers deal with [the] rather pressing labour issue,” to ensure that Temporary Foreign Workers are living in social distance (read: not in the otherwise cramped settings they are accustomed to), and being paid. The government’s willingness to accept low-skill labourers, and even go the extra mile for finding appropriate solutions: chartered flights with few passengers sitting at safe ‘distance’, assistance with their accommodation and self-isolation, do not reveal some new sensitivity about the living or working conditions of these temporary foreign workers. Rather, they have been a knee-jerk, effective reaction to the fear of the agriculture and food processing industry chain breaking down, leaving supermarkets in short supply and harvests wasted. The question that arises is whether the pandemic lesson can help shape more sustainable immigration policy for such essential work.

Indeed, a structural change has also come along: on 15 May 2020 the Canadian government announced an Agri-food Immigration Pilot where migrant workers in agriculture would be allowed to apply for permanent residency. Unfortunately, the program, criticized for being inaccessible, foresees only 2,750 applicants and family members and expires on 14 May 2023.

The pandemic brings into focus the wider dynamics of the agri-food sector in North America and in Europe, where similar migration and farm work dynamics are registered. Agriculture is a sector characterized by difficult working conditions, low prestige and low pay. It is a sector where work is mainly seasonal and requires a supply-and-demand mechanism that is ultra-flexible. People need to be available on call, can be easily dismissed, work under adverse conditions, and have little possibility of upwards mobility. The connection with commercial networks, agro-entrepreneurs, intermediaries and the final consumers pushes for lowering the prices of vegetables and fruits and with difficult traceability of products. The dynamics of employment in agriculture are thus shaped by a number of factors that include but are not confined to migrant labour.

Today’s agriculture is characterized by intensive pressures to keep production costs low to be competitive. Large corporations in the retail and agri-food sectors push for low prices to maximize their own benefits and, given the large volume of products that they can absorb, they can impose their conditions on producers. Producers are faced with some costs that are irreducible, such as the increasing need to mechanize the sector, the cost of water and energy for production, and the cost of fertilizers, seeds and feed. Thus, squeezing the cost of labour through employing migrants with precarious status appears almost a necessary choice, particularly to smaller producers.

Insights from Northern European countries such as Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordic countries can be telling for Canada too. In these countries the demand for labour in agriculture has been largely met seamlessly through intra-European migration from the Central and Eastern European Member States. While this migration was linked to seasonal contractual employment, research has shown that employment was formally legal but actually exploitative and irregular, often involving substandard conditions in terms of working hours, low wages and safety conditions. Problems included that workers were often unaware of their rights and accepted payslips not in line with their actual pay, the quantity of mushrooms picked and the overall conditions of work.

In Southern Europe, in Italy in particular, a crucial factor favouring the substandard conditions of work and exploitation that migrant workers in agriculture suffer (often regardless of whether they are EU citizens, have legal status as asylum seekers or are undocumented) is the caporalato, the traditional Italian gang master system. The term caporalato covers a variety of mechanisms, including low-level team leaders who select workers and recommend them to employers, organise shifts and check the quantities picked by each worker in the case of piece payment. The caporali plan and agree on the costs and timing of the harvest, keeping a share of the profits for themselves for this logistical work of intermediation or coordination. Serious exploitation is often reported, alongside violence, threats and blackmail.