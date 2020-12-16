What will international migration in West Africa look like after COVID-19?

Migration is an integral part of life in West Africa, a region that experiences a high level of intra-regional mobility. The closure of land borders as part of the measures taken to fight the pandemic has seriously affected the livelihoods of those who depend on cross-border economic activities. But what will be the impact of this pandemic on the long term for migration in this region?

Although COVID-19 may not significantly change the willingness of low-skilled persons to migrate internally and internationally in search of better economic opportunities, the possible extension of travel restrictions by governments of certain destination countries may force more West Africans to use irregular channels of migration. The economic downturn caused by COVID-19 may also reduce job opportunities in some destination countries, thereby reducing migration flows to such countries. It is therefore recommended that migration facilitation should be incorporated into COVID-19 management programs in West Africa.

Intra-regional mobility

Migration in West Africa is mixed and includes refugees, victims of trafficking, and labour migrants. While political narratives and media images suggest an ‘exodus’ of West Africans to Europe, a majority (i.e. 95%) of migrants from West Africa have been moving internally or to other countries within the sub-region. Intra-regional migration is facilitated by the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Right of Residence and Establishment which was adopted in 1979 by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

As part of the measures to control the spread of COVID-19, many of the West African countries closed their international borders in April 2020. Cross-border economy and circular mobility, involving farmers and itinerant traders, which is a common feature of livelihood in the sub-region has been greatly affected. The closure has also damaged the economies of several border communities. Meanwhile, some West African migrants are stranded in border towns as they wait for land borders to open.