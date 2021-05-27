Paradise lost: Samoa’s democracy in peril

FAST went back to court to challenge the suspension, and won. A few hours later, however, the speaker of the house under the outgoing government, Leaupepe Toleafoa Apulu Faafisi, issued a notice to say that he was postponing the reopening of parliament, effectively overriding the supreme court’s decision.

The move was unprecedented. Legal experts have claimed that since the role of speaker was vacant following the dissolution of parliament, Faafisi had no legal authority to issue the notice.

Aware that a failure to swear in the winning party within 45 days of the election could lead to the results being invalidated and a new election declared, FAST took matters into their own hands.

On 24 May, the party conducted an alternative swearing-in ceremony (the legal basis of which is currently disputed) in a tent pitched on Tiafau, the grounds of parliament. Hundreds gathered to welcome prime-minister-elect Mata'afa, along with the 25 elected members of her party, and their supporters and invited guests. Representatives of two of Samoa’s traditional chief families attended the ceremony: there are four paramount families in total, and Mata’afa belongs to a third.

People attending the ceremony sang hymns and traditional songs about Samoa’s fight for independence. It was reminiscent of Samoa’s first day of independence, when Mata'afa’s own father had been sworn in as the first prime minister of Samoa.

As the ceremony unfolded, Malielegaoli and members of his party, all wearing blue, were gathered a few hundred metres away. “Samoa has now seen the nerve of these people, they did not get what they wanted, now they have gone ahead and done it themselves,” Malielegaoli told his supporters.

That night across Samoa, families went about preparing for the next day, laying out their mats for bed, pulling down mosquito nets and settling down to sleep. In Apia, the capital city, FAST’s swearing-in ceremony was complete and there was a sense of accomplishment and celebration among supporters.

The next day, however, Samoa’s attorney general declared the swearing-in unconstitutional. A visibly upset Malielegaoli appeared on television to tell the world how disgusted he was by the FAST’s actions.

On social media, there was a clear divide among supporters of Mata'afa and Malielegaoli, with each side believing their leader to be prime minister.

An uphill battle

Today, this uncertainty remains, as the two parties do battle in court to settle the legality of the swearing-in ceremony. One thing is for sure: the head of state failed to meet his responsibilities. Indeed, Sualauvi has not been seen since his controversial proclamation to suspend the convening of Parliament.

Malielegaoli’s legacy as a respected leader of the Pacific’s most stable democracy has crumbled in the past 45 days, due to his obvious desire for power. His disregard for the rule of law and desperate attempts to remain in office have overshadowed his achievements. In recent days, he has attempted to cast doubt on the impartiality of the supreme court.

Mata'afa, on the other hand, has maintained her calm, chiefly demeanour throughout the ordeal, speaking to the Samoan people in a respectable, considerate and calculated manner. For a long time she was a lone woman in Parliament, so she has no problem holding her own in any crowd, but the events since 9 April have truly demonstrated her resilience.

“We reclaimed the dignity of our country, destroyed in the morning but reasserted in the afternoon, in the presence of three of the four Paramount families whose blood weaves the fabric of this country together. Democracy cannot be denied, democracy must prevail always. There can be no exceptions from this fundamental principle,” Mata’afa said recently.

Her journey has not been smooth, and she will fight an uphill battle to officially be declared prime minister. But for the time being, as the world looks on, Mata’afa has proven herself a worthy leader of a sovereign island nation, whose democracy hangs in the balance.