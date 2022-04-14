Why partygate could be good for Boris Johnson

The prime minister has been fined for breaking the law. He stands charged with having lied to Parliament, in breach of his own ministerial code. This, says establishment media windsock Robert Peston, “is perhaps the most important test of the robustness and efficacy of the checks and balances in the British constitution of my lifetime”.

It’s possible that this scandal will sink Johnson. But it probably won’t. And, assuming it doesn’t, I can’t help but think it might end up being good for him. After all, he has long used distrust in politics like a predatory snake spitting venom.

In 2008, Boris Johnson had a simple plan to win London’s mayoral election. He promised to do nothing.

Over his two terms in City Hall, Ken Livingstone had endless schemes and policies and initiatives, most of which aimed to help people in the poorer communities of central London – the people who identified as Londoners, and tended to vote in the elections.

Johnson’s core message – designed to turn out the richer suburbanites living in the ‘doughnut’ of outer boroughs who’d been less likely to vote in the previous elections – was that he wouldn’t. He scrapped the western extension of the congestion charge and the additional fee for gas guzzlers. He promised to “cut red tape” in policing and abolish a target that 50% of new housing should be affordable.

He promised to stop ‘interfering’ with local councils, accusing Livingstone of bullying them, and pledged to hand land belonging to the Greater London Authority to private developers. He leaned heavily into a favoured trope of the right-wing press – that money being allocated by elected politicians rather than the market is inherently corrupt – and banged on about Livingstone’s cronies.

His manifesto didn’t focus so much on what he was going to do, but how he planned to do it. With the title “Making London's Mayor More Accountable,” it was broken into just three sections: “Give Londoners More Say”, “End the Culture of Cronyism at City Hiall” and “Restore Trust in How City Hall Spends Our Money”.

To fill the void in his campaign where policies would usually nestle, he posed as a celebrity, with silhouettes of his likeness put up across the city, and posters calling on Londoners to “Back Boris”.

When running for re-election in 2012, he had nine key pledges. The first was “stop waste” and the second was “freeze council tax”.

For me, this was all pretty familiar. In 2006, he’d stood to be rector – the elected chair of the board of governors – of Edinburgh University, where I was a student. I’d run the campaign for his opponent, a less prominent Green MSP, and we’d won by explicitly calling out his ‘do nothing’ approach. But that’s another story.

In 2019, Johnson rode a more extreme version of the same strategy to the highest office. Before the election, he prorogued Parliament in a bid to drive Brexit through – our political systems, he implied, are all utterly shit. ‘Back me’, he said ‘and I’ll get them out of the way’.