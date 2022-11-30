A striking example of this comes from Myriam – a 12-year-old girl and the breadwinner in her family. Like others before them, Myriam and her brothers arrived in Lebanon with a smuggler. Their parents entrusted their children to a smuggler with the promise to reach them in a couple of weeks. Myriam never heard back from her parents. When I met the children, they lived in an unfinished building with coarse, unpainted walls near an informal tented settlement in Lebanon, near the border with Syria. Her father had given them some money, which mostly went on paying the smuggler. To make ends meet, Myriam was working in a factory. Her already meagre salary of $8 a day was made even more miserable as $2 had to go to the shawish – the coordinator of the tented camp who hires people out to nearby farmers, auto repair shops and other employers. “The shawish gives some money to the muharrib [the smuggler] to take all who need money to him,” Myriam said.

Myriam’s experience of displacement consigns the girl to the category of ’trafficked child’. Whereas the relationship between migrants and smugglers normally ends when the journey is completed, human trafficking revolves around the exploitation of the person who is moving to a new place. It could be said that Myriam agreed to be exploited, but if she experienced coercion, that agreement is irrelevant – and the United Nations states that coercion includes “the abuse of a position of vulnerability”, even without the use of brute physical force. And yet, had the girl not been exploited, she and her brothers could have starved or, perhaps even worse, never managed to leave their war-ravaged country.

To be clear, this is not to say that the shawish and the smuggler were good Samaritans, but rather that, where exploitation occurs, this is often the result of migrants’ deprivation and irregularity rather than the precise intent of criminal individuals or groups.

Ethnographic research has amply demonstrated how the violence and abuse that minors on the move experience can hardly be disentangled from the increasingly restrictive migration policies that states impose. Most importantly, minors who are exploited may still have agency. Exploitation is often one facet – albeit dramatic – of their attempts to navigate an increasingly divided world.

When moving becomes a costly but urgent need, the boundaries between protection and exploitation blur, and migrants might perceive exploitation as the only way forward.