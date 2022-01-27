Dance and despair for India in memory of murdered journalist Gauri Lankesh

Dear Gauri,

Two days from today you turn 60. What would we have done to celebrate this key milestone? There would surely have been anger and tears with the joys and spirits of celebration. We would have argued and bickered about how to be together in the third surge of the pandemic: you, me, Kavitha, Esha and your mother too. But together we would have been. Together, though painfully separated, we are still.

On 5 September 2017, that bleak night, seven hate-filled bullets snatched you away from us, even as you walked through the lovely tree and plant-laden garden of your home. The home where we sat and shared, always charting new paths of challenge to the hate that was poisonously eating away around us.

Our precious moments of such plotting and sharing happened both in your home and spread over the length and breadth of Karnataka, the state of southern India that your profound activism spanned, from Chikmagalur to Udupi, from Mangalore to Tumkur. We deliberated and also danced to the tunes and songs of protest and struggle. It is these moments that are barrenly absent now.

The past four-and-a-half years, since your laughter, chuckle, smile and fiery resolve were snatched away, has seen the transformation of this hate that took your vibrant life into an insidious state project. If state power is today abused to allow hate offenders to not just spew poison but incite to snatch dignity and kill, the masses of collaborators of ‘brown shirts’, organised and oiled with funds, have found newer and sicker ways of hate dispensation. Unjust laws have been passed by Parliament and state legislative assemblies that have further weaponised majoritarianism, making a mockery of the equality principles so fundamental to India, to us, to our constitution.

Though a birthday is time for rosy thoughts, I know that with you I would be speaking and ranting about the way in which our Muslim sisters have been brutalised and objectified on social media platforms. On Twitter, on Instagram, on Facebook, on Github, on Clubhouse. Technology is now the arena of evil hatred. That bands of men and women can indulge in this manner of targeting of women and girls, from teenagers to grandmothers, reveals a dehumanising, supremacist political project that has rendered large sections of the influential majority silent. This project is seeking to transform India into a theocratic state.