The saddest part of the Gerry Ortega murder case is that, 11 years after his assassination, his family remains deprived of the justice they deserve. That, and the fact that despite a heap of evidence pointing to the man accused of masterminding Gerry’s death – former provincial governor Joel Reyes – the trial of the latter has hardly moved forward.

I will never forget the day Gerry was shot in the back of his head by a hired gunman from a faraway province of our country, the Philippines. We were to have our regular coffee chat that afternoon; I was to show him some research I had done on the corruption case that he was tackling on his radio programme. He wanted to discuss with me a plan to launch a petition against mining in our province, Palawan. Environmental protection was his other favourite commentary subject as he took on big business and the politicians behind them.

His primetime radio programme, ‘Ramatak’ (which translates as “an outpouring of many issues”), was intense and unforgiving to those he perceived as corrupt. For that he had made a lot of enemies, as had many journalists in the provinces.