The psychic hunt for Osama Bin Laden

The truly remarkable thing, however, was that this attempt was deemed a success. One of the government officials said the drawing of a pyramid “may represent the white triangular section of clothing” in the photo of Mother Teresa. Another argued that part of the picture “could represent the face”.

They concluded by saying there was a “possibility” that the individual had “accessed some of the features of the target”. So the experiments continued.

Officially, the purpose of these experiments has never been confirmed. But when details were first reported in 2007, experts were in no doubt that it was linked to 9/11 – especially given the timing of the project. “You don't employ that kind of time and effort to find money down the back of the sofa,” said Nick Pope, who ran the MoD’s UFO research project. “We must be talking about Bin Laden and weapons of mass destruction."

The problem was that the human brain loves to see patterns, even where none exists. We find it hard to comprehend that some things are just a coincidence. It is this trait that spawns rumours of satanic ‘backmasking’ in music, or claims of divine prophecy in the ‘Bible code’.

In fact, when mathematician Brendan McKay argued that the coded predictions found in the Bible were merely a coincidence, he was challenged to find similar predictions in ‘Moby Dick’. He succeeded – finding hundreds of ‘predictions’, including the death of Princess Diana.

But for governments and security services, the stakes are higher. For decades they have erred on the side of believing the bullshit, just in case it’s true.

Cold War psychics

The MoD’s tests in 2001 appear to be the only serious exploration of psychic powers by the British military. But America and Russia had long been competing in an ‘ESP race’.

The role of psychics in the modern military can perhaps be traced back to a French magazine article in the 1960s, which claimed the US Navy had successfully communicated with a nuclear submarine using telepathy. Western intelligence agencies laughed it off, realising that the magazine had fallen for a hoax. But the Soviets took it seriously, and eager researchers used it as ammunition to get funding from the Communist Party.

In true Cold War style, the Russian scientists quickly boasted of amazing results, and even released a previously unpublished study from the 1930s claiming to show successful demonstrations of telepathy.

As the Americans watched the extraordinary claims come out of Moscow, it was their turn to be gullible. After all, if the Soviets really had harnessed psychic power, it would give them a huge military advantage that could be disastrous for the US. And given that it was difficult to categorically disprove that any of this was real, the scientists who objected were ridiculed as ‘conservatives’, while psychic believers were labelled ‘progressives’.

“The old familiar split occurs between those who do and those who do not require an acceptable theory before recognizing a new fact,” one scientific paper said in 1961. “It has always been thus when new findings emerge.”

The following year, the CIA sent an agent to the UK to talk to senior academics in Oxford, Cambridge and London who were interested in studying psychic powers. Memos from the visit suggest that Britain’s ‘experts’ on the subject were perhaps more cautious in their approach than the Americans. “The people I interviewed are interested in discussing ESP,” the CIA agent wrote, “but they are not willing to get down to the nuts and bolts.”

The US acted differently, however, bringing a small army of self-professed psychics into the CIA, using the principles of remote viewing. It is unclear how many of these people genuinely believed they had extrasensory perception, but the CIA remained interested.

By the early 1980s, it commissioned a psychic mission to Mars. The individual involved reported back from his trance, saying he had seen “ancient people” wearing strange clothes. A full transcript of the episode has since been released by the CIA, reading like someone hallucinating on drugs.

In 1987, another psychic drew a picture of the US president sitting at his desk. The writing underneath says: “Although it is denied, President Reagan is terminally ill and will not finish his term in office.” Reagan ended up living for another 17 years.