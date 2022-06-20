Just Stop Oil stands with those making a defiant stand against a harmful government, and against a system that exploits people for their labour as it does the living world for its finite resources.

That includes supporting the railway workers of the RMT union in their planned strike action. We will not deal with the cost of living crisis by forcing ordinary people to work in poverty while companies make record profits. It’s economic illiteracy.

But we also call on the trade union movement to ‘look up’ and recognise what societal collapse will mean for members and their futures if we allow the current carbon economy to continue. According to UN secretary-general António Guterres, there must be no new fossil fuels if we are to avoid an “abyss”. But when confronted with a future without fossil fuels, people respond: “Do you realise how many jobs are in fossil fuels?”

The problem here is short-termism. Ultimately there are no jobs in fossil fuels – there is only destruction and destitution. There are, however, shedloads of jobs that need doing to protect us against climate breakdown and collapse. Real, useful, decent work, not what anthropologist David Graeber famously described as “bullshit jobs”.

The last 11,700 years are known to geologists as the Holocene, with a period of climate stability that has allowed complex society to flourish. Humanity developed agriculture, art and technology. Everything that has ever been built, manufactured or grown, every right that was fought for and won – it all happened during the Holocene, an era when the average global temperature pretty much remained constant.

Take a moment to consider what was fought so hard for in the last 250 years, and how we now celebrate such moments as crucial in the history of social and political progress. Now imagine losing all of that to the pursuit of profit and power – because that’s what’s happening.