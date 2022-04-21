There are reports of mass graves. There is clear evidence of crimes against humanity. Yet since 2017, more than 90,000 men, women and children have been forced back to Libya – a country run by militias, without a functioning government.

Today, the European Union carries out surveillance over the Central Mediterranean – the stretch of sea between North Africa and Italy – using drones, helicopters and planes. Information about boat sightings is conveyed to the Libyan Coast Guard, a loose collection of people that sometimes includes militia members and even sanctioned human smugglers.

For the past five years, the EU has been spending tens of millions of euros on Libya’s Coast Guard, too, encouraging it to carry out interceptions on what is known as ‘the world’s deadliest migration route’. Most refugees and migrants caught trying to reach Europe are locked up in detention centres in Libya, which Pope Francis, among others, has likened to “concentration camps”. They are not part of a legal process. They have no right to contest their incarceration.

I wrote my new book, ‘My Fourth Time, We Drowned’, because I wanted to document the horrors that we in the rich world are responsible for. Over the past decade in particular, our governments have overseen the increased securitisation of borders and the deliberate incarceration or silencing of people who try to seek safety. Seventy years after the global refugee system began, it is crumbling.

Readers may think they already know what is happening on Europe’s borders, but I can assure you the information I gathered over the past five years was hard won: I was placed under a year-long criminal investigation myself by German prosecutors, and received death threats and security warnings from government intelligence agencies. The book includes reporting from Rwanda – now infamous as the country that has signed a £120m deal to take asylum seekers from the UK – as well as from Sierra Leone, Ethiopia, Sudan, across Europe and from a rescue ship off the Libyan coast.

Last month, an Independent Fact-Finding Mission appointed by the UN Human Rights Council released its second report. In its first, it had said that violations against refugees and migrants in Libya may amount to crimes against humanity, and that they were being overseen by Libyan authorities.