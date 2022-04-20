The Rwanda deal is yet another act of colonial violence

When I heard about the decision to strip Shamima Begum of her British citizenship, two years ago, I went cold. Like me, she had been born and raised in east London. My mum tried to make me feel better: “Begum ran away to join ISIS, that’s a pretty exceptional case,” she told me. That wasn’t the point. Ever since my brother and I were little, my parents had drilled into us that we were just as ‘British’ as anyone else, that we had just as much right to belong because we were born in Britain. Now, I realised that wasn’t true. I knew that if they could do it to Begum, they could do it to me.

The new Nationality and Borders bill, if it passes unamended, will allow the state to strip people of their British citizenship without notice. This potentially affects 41% of people in England and Wales from an ethnic minority background, versus 5% of white citizens. The bill also allows for the removal of asylum seekers to other countries, as in the recently announced £120m deal with Rwanda. It also makes it a criminal offence to arrive in Britain without permission; requires Border Force to push back boats crossing the Channel; and expands the use of ‘accommodation centres’ like Napier Barracks.

People are rightly horrified by the Rwanda deal. The Archbishop of Canterbury has called it “ungodly”. A total of 160 charities and campaign groups have described it as “shamefully cruel”. A snap poll showed voters oppose the plan. The president of the Law Society of England and Wales has questioned whether it complies with international law.

Granted, this bill, and this government, are radically violent. But all borders are violent: that’s what they’re for. Borders are at the heart of a political economy rooted in colonialism. And the outsourcing of border control – with all the death and suffering that entails – is a defining feature of global capitalism today.

Musical borders

In the year I was born, 1981, the British Nationality Act marked the culmination of a series of immigration reforms that defined British identity as a national identity – rather than an imperial one. Former subjects of empire increasingly found themselves denied British citizenship, along with the access granted by citizenship to the spoils of that empire. Only those born in Britain or with a parent born in Britain had the right to enter or stay in the country. Ignoring the 90% of the world it had invaded, ‘Britain’ came to be understood as the small island whose population was 98% white.

Britain was built on colonialism. Following independence struggles across Asia and Africa, Britain’s redrawing of its borders was part of the process of decolonisation. But it was simultaneously a grand neo-colonial gesture. As legal scholar Nadine El-Enany argues, Britain’s borders serve to deny Britain’s colonial debt and cut off its creditors from their rightful share of the national loot.