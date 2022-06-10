Tory MPs, Lords members and multi-millionaire landowners are raking in eye-watering sums from a taxpayer-funded subsidy to heat their mansions even as millions face fuel poverty this winter, openDemocracy can reveal.

Among the beneficiaries identified by this website are international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who has claimed £80,000; Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, the MP who headed a parliamentary inquiry into whether the scheme was delivering value for money; and two members of the House of Lords, one of whom is in line to make more than £1m.

The non-domestic Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) was meant to encourage a shift to cleaner energy and has been running since 2011. Under the scheme, anyone who installs an eligible ‘green’ boiler in a business or public sector building receives 20 years of payouts for their trouble.

A similar scandal caused a political earthquake that shut down Northern Ireland’s government for three years.

Martyn Day, SNP MP, told openDemocracy: "These are deeply worrying findings which will rightly cause concern as households across the UK grapple with the spiralling Tory-made cost of living crisis."

Day, who scrutinised the scheme as part of the public accounts committee in 2018, added: "While ordinary people are being forced to make the impossible choice between heating and eating, the U.K. government has serious questions to answer over its priorities."

Some 110,000 homes and 22,000 businesses have claimed the RHI, which is set to cost £23bn and run until 2042. The final round of new applicants were awarded funding this year.

Documents reveal Conservative politicians repeatedly failed to clamp down on some of the most egregious loopholes in the subsidy even as they cut support for other key green measures.

Ruth London, head of Fuel Poverty Action, told openDemocracy: “Every year millions freeze and go into debt in homes with the worst insulated housing in Europe, and every year thousands die from cold and damp. Yet the wealthy few are again hoovering up the resources we need for our survival.”

Energy watchdog Ofgem told Clifton-Brown’s inquiry in 2018 that recipients were “gaming” the system, and had privately warned as early as 2011 that it carried a “significant fraud risk”. There is no suggestion that the MPs or peers named in this article have committed fraud.

"Maximising" payouts

Among the parliamentarians claiming the renewable heat incentive is Arthur Gore, the Earl of Arran, who has had a seat in the House of Lords since 1983.

Gore’s family home, Castle Hill in Devon, is heated by a biomass boiler system.

Castle Hill is part of Gore’s own Fortescue estate, where 50 cottages are rented out.

The house itself is not open to the public. But the public are paying for its heating – which has been designed to “maximise” the amount extracted from taxpayers, and which heats a pool as well as the sprawling country pile.