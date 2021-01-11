Is Left populism possible?

The attempt of Spain’s Podemos to convert itself from a repository of indignation into a political force that would, not merely engage in performative expressions of popular sovereignty, but strive to “restore the latter” in concrete ways by engaging with the state has led to infighting within its leadership and to compromises with political and social actors it had previously severely criticized or, even worse, demonized. The reversal of its electoral momentum prompted critics to talk about the demise of Left populism as did the similar fate of la France Insoumise north of the border. And as Venizelos and Stavrakakis point out in the case of Greece, the acceptance by SYRIZA of the harsh austerity terms of the financial rescue offered by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund has led to accusations of capitulation and betrayal and to arguments that like in other European cases, Left populism cannot combat the neoliberal onslaught and that it has reached its limits.

The storm after the storm

But the debate is far from over. The electoral defeat of Donald Trump demonstrated the mobilizing and inspirational potential of “left populist strategies” such as the “Green New Deal”, especially among young voters and has prompted renewed discussions on the strategy options for the left that we briefly explored in one of our openDemocracy live talks. Chantal Mouffe discusses the potential of such strategies around which a collective popular force can crystallise in order to counter the economic, social and ecological crisis that the pandemic has brought to the fore and stresses that now more than ever is the time for a Left populist strategy. To this renewed call for a Left populism, Didier Fassin suggests caution, as he points out that the broad strokes of Mouffe’s blueprint do not address problems that might be inherent in what he calls the populist logic. He points to the case of la France Insoumise, whose trajectory reveals limitations and problems that might be related to the idea of the leadership in a binary, antagonistic context. He also notes what he considers a deficit of voice as far as the people are concerned; they “are supposed to be affected emotionally by discourses, images, mobilizations, but they are on the receiving end and not on the emitting side.”

Indeed, there is little clarity regarding the type of the binary divide instituted by Left populism and running through the political and its effects. “Would such a divide reproduce understandings whereby political adversaries are seen as effective foes (to use Carl Schmitt’s terminology) with irreconcilable and mutually incompatible interests that need to be silenced rather than engaged with? Would ‘the people’ be identified in this context as the incarnation of a general will, a vehicle for reifying and naturalizing collective, as opposed to particularistic or individual, rights and interests? Would such modalities make citizenship dependent on belonging in a collectivity incarnating the general will such as, say, the national community (which Mouffe suggests should be embraced as a locus of protection)? And how can representation be operationalised when ‘the people’ is supposed to have one voice and one will. And what will the repercussions of this be with regards to representative democracy?”

Perhaps as Albena Azmanova suggests in her forthcoming contribution to our exchange on Left populism, “a path for radical progressive politics alternative to both the “class struggle” formula of the old Left and the ‘Left populism’ formula of deepening democracy” may lie in “unglamorous policy reforms countering the competitive pursuit of profit (from social enterprises to universal and unconditional welfare)”. “By appeasing the toxic anxieties that have been besetting our societies, the alleviation of precarity, in turn, is likely to foster the solidaristic ethos that is needed for effective redistributive policies.”

Clearly, the debate is far from over. We need to reflect on ways to break out of the logic of a Left crisis, to (re)build new solidarities at the time when neoliberalism has eroded sociability, and empathy and given rise to what Francesco Ronchi has termed new solitudes. We need to fight precarity now and to ensure that, in the process, we retain and enhance the best of our representative institutions.

