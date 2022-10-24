When Rishi Sunak resigned as Boris Johnson’s chancellor in July, Westminster lobbyists whispered that the real reason was a disagreement about austerity ahead of a looming speech on the economy.

Johnson, so the rumour went, was against austerity and keen to stick to the agenda set by his 2019 manifesto. Sunak, it was said, wanted to be, as he saw it, “more realistic”.

In his resignation letter, Sunak alluded to this difference of opinion, talking about private disagreements and the need to “make sacrifices and take difficult decisions” in order to achieve a “low tax, high growth economy”.

In the race to replace Johnson as Tory leader and prime minister, Sunak denounced his opponent Liz Truss’s plans – not because she wanted to slash tax rates for the rich, but because doing so would involve borrowing, which, he argued, would boost inflation.

“My strong point of view is, if the government goes on a huge borrowing spree, that is only going to make that situation worse. And that will mean that the problem will last longer,” he told radio station LBC.

But the Tory membership baulked at Sunak’s economically hard-Right agenda, and voted for insanity with Truss instead. At this point, the markets weighed in. Truss didn’t have any credible plan to get the UK economy back on track. And as we’ve all seen, in our era of globalised capitalism, financial markets still have real muscle.

This time around, following Truss’s humiliating departure after six weeks in office, Sunak’s campaign website didn’t explicitly mention austerity. But the first point in his ten-point plan is “A long-term plan to beat inflation.”

This suggests that with Sunak set to become prime minister, the UK is headed for another round of devastating cuts to our public services – cuts that we did not vote for.

Instead, in the 2019 election, the Tories ran on a manifesto that promised significant spending increases across a slew of public services, and a bid to ‘level up’ the country. If they had tried to argue for swingeing spending reductions, they would have lost.

2010: Austerity part 1

These cuts will come on the back of another brutal round of austerity – which the UK also didn’t vote for. Before the 2010 general election, Labour, the SNP and the Greens all proposed investing to boost the economy after the 2008 financial crash. The Lib Dems promised not to cut spending within the first year after the election, waiting until, they hoped, things had got better. Between them, these parties won 54.7% of the vote and a majority of MPs.

It was only because the Lib Dems ditched their promise – signing up to a coalition agreement with the Tories that included taking the axe to public services immediately – that the austerity programme masterminded by then-chancellor George Osborne went ahead.

At the time, most serious economists called out Osborne’s agenda as the nonsense it was. A basic understanding of economic history showed that cutting public spending in a recession just takes money out of the economy, driving down spending and wages, and prolonging the slump.