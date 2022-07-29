Rishi Sunak’s UK Infrastructure Bank (UKIB), set up by the former chancellor to tackle climate change and promote ‘levelling up’, has earmarked £550m for firms linked to tax havens, a repressive regime and a Tory donor, openDemocracy can reveal.

The figure of £550m is the lion’s share of the £817m it has so far allocated. A leading northern think tank said in response that tax havens were incompatible with levelling up, and that the bank must cut them out of investments.

UKIB announced plans in December last year to invest up to £250m in the solar energy fund NextPower UK ESG, managed by a firm called NextEnergy Capital Ltd that in turn is owned by a Luxembourg parent company: NextEnergy Capital SARL. There are legitimate reasons for a British company to be owned in Luxembourg, but the country is commonly used by corporations to underpay various taxes. An EU parliamentary committee on financial crime and tax avoidance has found that Luxembourg displays the “traits of a tax haven” and “facilitates aggressive tax planning”.

There are also questions about where the new solar fund backed by UKIB will itself be incorporated. NextEnergy Capital’s largest project, the similarly-named NextEnergy Solar Fund, is incorporated in Guernsey and is exempt from paying taxes on income, profit or capital gains, despite its many links to the UK.

These links include 99 British solar power plants owned and operated by the NextEnergy Solar Fund and its listing on the London Stock Exchange. The fund openly admits that “the majority” of its revenue is “derived from government subsidies”, though did not answer openDemocracy’s questions about what proportion of these came from the UK.

openDemocracy asked UKIB where the new solar fund would be incorporated and where its owners would pay tax, but the bank did not respond. UKIB also failed to say whether it evaluates companies’ Environmental, Social or Governance (ESG) performance before issuing loans and investments.

The northern English think tank IPPR North has been critical of ‘levelling up’ rhetoric that has delivered little for deprived communities in the UK.

Marcus Johns, a research fellow at the organisation, said the use of tax havens “hollows out our economy, keeps wages low, holds communities back, and enables money to be syphoned away into a globalised system of extraction”.

He said UKIB “must look seriously to prevent the use of tax havens and avoidance among the firms it supports” if it is to help achieve the levelling up agenda.

CityFibre

NextEnergy Capital SARL is not the only offshore company that could stand to benefit from UKIB funding.

Last month, UKIB announced it would loan £200m to the UK broadband company CityFibre to help roll out broadband to towns and cities in England and Scotland. But one of CityFibre’s largest owners, Antin Infrastructure Partners, manages its stake in the firm through the Luxembourg company Connect Luxco SARL.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs owns a substantial stake in CityFibre through a complex chain of ownership that stretches to the US state of Delaware. Corporations registered in Delaware that do not do business in the state do not pay corporate income tax.