Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine went wrong from the very first day but the paradox is that two months later it is entering its most dangerous phase: an unstable and violent stalemate.

NATO and the Pentagon variously estimate Russia has suffered between 7,000 and 15,000 war deaths and up to 30,000 serious injuries. These losses have not just been among the poorly trained new recruits and conscripts but have extended to the elite forces spearheading the entire assault.

One of these, the 331st Guards Parachute Regiment lost at least 40 of its soldiers in the first three weeks, including its commanding officer, Colonel Sergei Sukharev. By six weeks, its losses were reported to be more than double that, at around a hundred. Given that at least twice that number would have been seriously injured, more than a third of the entire regiment is likely to have been wiped out.

This week, the Pentagon assessed that Putin’s army has now lost 25% of the entire combat power – troops, weapons and military equipment – deployed to Ukraine. As two-thirds of the entire Russian Army is involved and we are only eight weeks into the war, the size of Putin’s disaster is clear, if not to him.

Russia’s war aims have now been reduced to taking as much control of Donbas as possible before declaring victory, the assumption perhaps being that sheer force of military numbers will eventually wear down Zelenskyi’s government. What this overlooks, though, is that Putin is now also fighting a very real proxy war against NATO. Losing would be a disaster for either side, hence the stalemate.

To put NATO's involvement in perspective, it began by providing short-range defensive weapons such as anti-armour and anti-aircraft missiles and light armaments, as well as medical supplies and a wide array of supporting matériel. That is both increasing and changing as the war moves to Donbas and the need for different weapons emerges.

Up to ten large military transports a day are currently being flown into half a dozen staging bases convenient for Ukraine, mostly in Poland and Romania. From there, hundreds of trucks take them across the border, where they are then fanned out via numerous routes across Ukraine.