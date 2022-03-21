Just a quarter of the 69 new NHS diagnostic centres that the health secretary last month boasted were “up and running” may have actually opened, openDemocracy can reveal.

Sajid Javid told Parliament on 8 February that scores of “new community diagnostic centres” had “already opened across England in convenient places such as shopping malls and car parks,” where they would be a “major” part of action to clear NHS waiting lists and improve access to cancer screening.

But neither the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) nor NHS England was able to say where the 69 centres are, or provide evidence to substantiate the health secretary’s claim. openDemocracy was eventually directed to a speculative list, published in October, of 57 sites that were due to open this year – but few of these actually appear to be in operation or offering anything significantly new as of 2022.

Of the 17 sites that openDemocracy could confirm had been set up, most appeared to have extensive private involvement. At least one is the joint project of a private equity firm whose parent company has a Conservative Party donor on its board of directors.

Labour MP Rosie Cooper, who sits on the health and social care committee, called openDemocracy's findings “worrying”.

“In the interest of transparency, I will be asking parliamentary questions to get to the bottom of this confusion,” she said. “I can only hope that the secretary of state, like with the 40 new hospitals, hasn’t overegged the situation and that these diagnostic centres are genuine and not simply a fudged redefinition of dates and places.”

Vague details, missing evidence

The DHSC repeatedly directed us to NHS England, which it said was “best placed” to give us a list of the centres. But NHS England appeared similarly in the dark, pointing only to the shorter list of 57 forthcoming diagnostic centre projects published by the DHSC in a press release in October.

When contacted by openDemocracy, only nine of the NHS organisations overseeing services in the locations listed said they had functioning community diagnostic centres. Eight of these said their ‘centres’ were either privately run mobile scanners in lorries or newly extended opening hours at existing clinics.

The clearest evidence of the government’s claims about high-street community diagnostic centres (CDCs) was at Poole Beales, where a new CDC is offering ophthalmology tests and breast screening to NHS patients in a shopping centre.

Additionally, openDemocracy found evidence of half a dozen NHS sites on the list operating new “extended” or “enhanced” diagnostic services – including at the Nightingale hospital in Exeter, a centre in east London that opened in 2020 and others that seemed to consist of mostly private scanning units parked in hospital grounds. We also found three working centres that appeared to be entirely privately run.