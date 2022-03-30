I recently discovered that the police consider me a threat to national security.

It seems that it reached this ridiculous conclusion – sadly, but not surprisingly – due to my involvement in the British climate movement.

Perhaps this requires some further explanation. Three years ago, I was unlawfully banned from the Labour Party conference, despite being an elected delegate to the conference. I appealed the judgment in the High Court and Sussex Police backed down. In fact, the claim was dropped minutes before the hearing, refusing to justify their ludicrous decision in public.

To me, the intervention seemed politically motivated. I am a political campaigner who helped to establish climate group Extinction Rebellion. A few months before I was banned from the Labour Party conference, we had organised one of the largest civil disobedience events in history. The Metropolitan Police arrested more than 1,000 protesters, wasting £7.5m of public money. But, in the end, the protesters won. The UK Parliament became the first in the world to declare a climate emergency, and the police were left humiliated.

After the conference, I submitted various Freedom of Information requests. Eventually, I received a heavily redacted document from ‘Operation Otter’, the policing operation surrounding the Labour conference. This document claimed I had taken part in an “obvious act of direct action protest”; it suggested I would be “willing to take similar action” again. As a result, the police had concluded that I presented a risk to the “security of the Labour Party conference”, considering the threat I posed to “national security”.

I reject this entirely. I am not a threat to national security, although I cannot say I particularly respect the idea of a nation state nor the racist border policies of the United Kingdom. I am a political campaigner, who has met with numerous politicians, ministers and party leaders. It is true that my politics are rooted in protest and not Parliament, but surely everyone is entitled to their different views – there is nothing ‘extreme’ about organising a climate protest.